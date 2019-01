Nothing wrong in taking out Tiranga Yatra by grandson: BJP's Dalbir Singh

‘It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start,’ Dilbar Singh said. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dalbir Singh on Thursday expressed disappointment over the show-cause notice issued by Aligarh Muslim University to his grandson and others for taking out a Tiranga Yatra on the campus recently.

"Unfortunate that my grandson and his nephew Ajay were issued a notice by AMU administration. Don't think they did anything wrong. Daily some rally or the other is organised on various issues, one was even in support of Afzal Guru, so what is wrong in a Tiranga yatra?"

"It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start," he added.

Aligarh Muslim University administration on Wednesday issued a notice to two students for holding a Tiranga Yatra. The students had held a bike rally chanting 'Vande Mataram' from the Education Department to the Baba Syed Gate, in remembrance of the sacrifice made by freedom fighters.

The varsity administration alleged that it had not given permission to carry out the Yatra.

The notice issued by the proctor sought a reply within 24 hours, failing which ex-parte action would be taken against the student leaders.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of AMU said the students violated the code of conduct and varsity rules and regulations.

“There was no permission and their step was illegal. On 26 January and 15 August every year, the University holds one week programme, and the students should participate in that. Show-Cause notices have been issued and action would be taken against them as per the university rules,” he added.