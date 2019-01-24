search on deccanchronicle.com
No tie-up with TD in AP for next elections: Oommen Chandy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Raghuveera said the Congress would hold a meeting on January 31 with important leaders of the 175 Assembly constituencies.
AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy attends the APCC coordination meeting at Andhraratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
Vijayawada: Ending all speculations, AICC state in-charge Oommen Chandy and PCC president, N. Raghuveera Reddy announced that there would not be any election pact between the Congress and TD in the state in the upcoming polls.  Both the leaders on Wednesday said that the understanding between the Congress and TD would be confined only to national politics and the party would contest all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha segments in Andhra Pradesh.

Ever since the TD and Congress alliance faced a drubbing in Telangana Assembly elections, leaders and cadres from both the parties were against any such pact in Andhra Pradesh. Congress leaders had conveyed the aspirations of the state party leaders and cadres to the AICC president, Rahul Gandhi. Now, both Reddy and Oommen Chandy were given clear directions by Mr Gandhi on their being no alliance between the TD and Congress.

 

Mr Raghuveera Reddy said the Congress would hold a meeting on January 31 with all the important leaders of the 175 Assembly constituencies and chalk out an action plan.  He added that from February 1, all the party leaders and cadre would work with an aim to win the maximum seats in the upcoming polls.

He also said that Congress prospects in state had brightened with Rahul Gandhi’s statement that Special Category Status (SCS) would be given to Andhra Pradesh as soon as the party came to power at the Centre.

Tags: oommen chandy, aicc president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




