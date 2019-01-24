K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Andhra Prades next month

Hyderabad: February is likely to be a politically active month in Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to visit AP in February, ahead of the Lok Sabha and AP assembly elections.

AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to conduct a huge meeting in Amaravati of anti-BJP parties on the lines of the recent Kolkata rally, also in February, all of this likely to generate a great deal of political heat in AP next month.

Moreover, YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has constructed a new house in Tadepally and is holding a housewarming function on February 14.

YSRC sources said that Mr Reddy will invite Mr Rao for the function and he is likely to attend. On the same day these two leaders will hold discussions on the Federal Front. On the directions of Mr Rao, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and other party leaders met Mr Jagan recently at his Lotus Pond residence and held preliminary discussions about the Federal Front. It was after the meeting that Mr K.T. Rao said the chief minster will go to Amaravati to discuss matters further with the YSRC chief, whose stand is also anti-Congress and anti-BJP like the TRS.

The most likely time for the big anti-BJP, anti-Congress rally Mr Chandrababu Naidu is planning is the last week of February.