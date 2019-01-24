search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Ideology more important’: NCP to PM Modi on tie-up with Congress

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
PM Modi, accused Congress of ‘insulting’ Maratha strongman Pawar despite being senior leader of old party before.
‘For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important,’ said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)
 ‘For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important,’ said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)

Mumbai: The NCP on Thursday said its president Sharad Pawar had joined hands with the Congress 20 years ago, immediately after quitting it, as ideology was more important for him than personal issues.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik made the remarks a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pawar had tied up with the Congress despite the old party "humiliating" him.

 

Malik also sought to know why the BJP was "upset" now.

Sharad Pawar had quit the Congress in 1999 over the issue of foreign origin of then Congress President Sonia Gandhi and formed the NCP in the same year.

"After the Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls (held simultaneously) in 1999, the BJP had offered Deputy Prime Minister's post to Pawar sahab and also called for forming government in the state," Malik said.

"But Pawar sahab formed government in Maharashtra with the Congress. For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important. This was 20 years ago, but why is the BJP being upset now?" he asked.

PM Modi, while addressing BJP workers from some Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including Pawar's home turf Baramati on Wednesday, had accused the Congress of "insulting" the Maratha strongman despite being a senior leader of the old party then.

PM Modi said what he had heard about was that Sharad Pawar had staked claim to be the Congress president and therefore, was shown the door by that party.

"This can happen only in the parties led by families. And the funny thing is, the same Pawar sahab, who was humiliated by the Congress, had formed an alliance with it," PM Modi had told BJP workers.

PM Modi, however, had also said that at personal level he respected Pawar for the works he carried out for the people.

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, nawab malik, pm modi, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress demonstrations against Citizenship bill across Arunachal Pradesh

‘We will never accept Bangladeshi refugees as Indian citizens and will continue to oppose,’ Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Nothing wrong in taking out Tiranga Yatra by grandson: BJP's Dalbir Singh

‘It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start,’ Dilbar Singh said. (Photo: File)

‘Collective leadership’ is need of hour for ‘Mahagathbandhan': Chandrababu Naidu

He came down heavily on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for skipping the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) mega opposition rally in Kolkata. (FIle Photo)

Andhra Pradesh media not publishing news from Telangana: KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao might decide on Cabinet before February 6

K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham