search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Cong to fight state and LS elections alone in Andhra Pradesh: Raghuveera Reddy

ANI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Both the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in the state this year.
‘The people of Andhra believe that the promises made under the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 will be fulfilled only after Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister,’ said Pradesh Congress Committee president Raghuveera Reddy. (Photo: File)
 ‘The people of Andhra believe that the promises made under the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 will be fulfilled only after Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister,’ said Pradesh Congress Committee president Raghuveera Reddy. (Photo: File)

Amravati: Ending speculations of any alliance in Andhra Pradesh, Congress Party announced that it will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on its own in the upcoming elections in the state.

"There will be no alliance with any party for the forthcoming elections and Congress will contest on all 175 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats alone in Andhra Pradesh," Pradesh Congress Committee president Raghuveera Reddy told reporters on Wednesday. Both the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in the state this year.

 

The Congress national leadership said the decision to go solo was taken based on feedback from the party and the people of the state people. “The people of Andhra believe that the promises made under the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 will be fulfilled only after Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister,” Reddy said.

The announcement follows efforts by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to build a national front of regional parties headed by the Congress against the BJP-led NDA for the 2019 general elections.

On the speculated tie-up between Congress and TDP, Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, earlier said that the Congress should be ashamed of entering into an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with other regional parties, ahead of the assembly elections.

"Congress party had filed 196 cases on the Kaleshwaram project which is useful for the public. The Congress party should be ashamed of themselves for entering an alliance with the TDP, which is not a good sign for the state," he said.

...
Tags: congress, tdp, 2019 general elections, raghuveera reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Odisha will not tolerate Central negligence any more: Patnaik

‘We will face pollution due to the coal mines, but not the benefit. You people should consider this issue,’ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said. (Photo: File)

K'taka Dy CM to head enquiry panel on brawl between Ganesh and Anand Singh

‘Police are searching for Ganesh to arrest him. Already he has been suspended from the party,’ Karnataka Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara. (Photo: PTI | File)

‘Ideology more important’: NCP to PM Modi on tie-up with Congress

‘For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important,’ said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. (Photo: Facebook | @NawabMalikOfficial)

Congress demonstrations against Citizenship bill across Arunachal Pradesh

‘We will never accept Bangladeshi refugees as Indian citizens and will continue to oppose,’ Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Nothing wrong in taking out Tiranga Yatra by grandson: BJP's Dalbir Singh

‘It is not a crime. Everyone should be patriotic and by flagging a march is a good start,’ Dilbar Singh said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham