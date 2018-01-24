search on deccanchronicle.com
Rajinikanth, Kamal political entry: New birds can’t cover distance, says Stalin

He also positioned the DMK as the only party that possess the “power and strength” to overthrow the AIADMK Government and come to power.
Chennai: New birds want to fly in the sky of democracy, but many hardly reach the distance, DMK working president M. K. Stalin said on Tuesday, in the first attack on actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's political journey.

Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Kamal Haasan have always been friendly towards the DMK and shared good rapport with Stalin himself, but as the duo chart their career in politics, though separately, they have come under fire from the principal Opposition party.

 

Stalin has been maintaining that none can shake the Dravidian movement and those who had desired to had only failed in their efforts, in what was seen as a direct retort to Rajinikanth's spiritual politics. But, this is the first time that the Opposition leader has taken on both Rajinikanth and Kamal.    

In a letter to DMK cadres, Stalin termed the DMK a “high-flying” bird that had always stood behind the people of Tamil Nadu during their troubled times and said political circles are keenly watching on how much distance these “new birds can cover” in their journey.

He also positioned the DMK as the only party that possess the “power and strength” to overthrow the AIADMK Government and come to power.

“After knowing the political temperature, new birds are hoping to fly high in the sky. Democracy is a sky that is common for everyone and the political arena has seen birds that flew according to their stamina but retired after they goy tired,” Stalin said in his remarks, taking an indirect dig at the actors.

“There have been instances when such birds that began their political journey hardly achieved their objectives, with their journey obstructed after having lost their way,” he said.

While Rajinikanth has announced that he is ready to face the assembly elections even if it is held in the next six months, Kamal Haasan will begin his state-wide tour from Rameswaram on February 21. Both have made it clear that assembly elections are their target and their nominees would be at the hustings whenever elections are held.

Stalin, who is set to interact with his party cadres from February 1, said the DMK is the “high-flying” bird that had always kept the people of Tamil Nadu in its mind. He also said a “complaint box” would be placed at the venue of the interaction to enable cadre air grievances or complaints about the party leaders in their area. “If needed there will be a surgery to ensure that the party machinery is safe,” Stalin said.

“Whether in ruling or in Opposition, the DMK has always stood for the people of Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu are asking the DMK why it is not bringing down the inefficient government because they know that the DMK is the only force that has the power to usher in a change in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Stalin's letter to cadre a day after he announced that he will begin a series of meetings with party functionaries ranging from village secretaries to district secretaries from February 1 to prepare them for the local body polls.

