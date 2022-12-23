I'll beat myself with footwear if KCR fulfils his promises, challenges Bandi

SIRCILLA: After likening BRS working president K.T Rama Rao's response on a narcotics test to a dog barking after a thief has left, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for failing the people by not fulfilling the promises he had made in his election manifestos, saying he would hit himself with his footwear at the Karimnagar ‘kaman’ if the CM kept all the promises he had made during the previous elections.

The state BJP president ramped up his campaign for the Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) elections in Sircilla on Thursday, holding a bike rally in Vemulawada town in Rajanna Sircilla district, alleging that Chandrashekar Rao who could not develop Telangana was now fooling the people by launching the BRS and promising to develop the nation. “Before making hollow claims of developing the nation by changing the TRS to the BRS, KCR should enlighten the people about the development he has made in the state,” Sanjay remarked.

Realizing that the TRS had lost support in Telangana, Chandrashekar Rao had renamed it BRS which stood for ’Bandipotla Rashtra Samithi (party of bandits),’ Sanjay said. Further, he stated that because the BRS leaders and the Chandrashekar Rao family had done nothing constructive and meaningful other than engage in scams, they were now targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been striving for the people of the country.

The state BJP president accused the Chief Minister of being "anti-farmer," claiming that the BRS government had been denying farmers the benefits of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and had failed to meet the promise of 24-hour free power supply to the farm sector. He asserted that the Central government, not the Telangana government, had been providing urea subsidies. In reference to the CM's distribution of cheques to the kin of deceased farmers in Punjab and Haryana, Sanjay claimed that Chandrashekar Rao was the only CM in the country who had deceived the farmers by handing cheques that bounced.

Sanjay questioned Chandrashekar Rao's prolonged silence on the Delhi liquor scandal after the ED's latest chargesheet indicted BRS MLC and the CM's daughter K. Kavitha, among others, on the charges of paying Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to the AAP for liquor business in New Delhi. "Why isn't the Chief Minister speaking about the liquor scam involving his daughter Kavitha? Why is the BRS holding a protest programme tomorrow against the BJP government? Is this not to divert the attention of people away from the allegations of corruption that his family is facing,” he asked.

He reacted strongly to the controversial comments of state medical and health department director Dr G. Srinivas Rao, who claimed that "Covid-19 was eradicated in the country because of the benevolence of Jesus Christ”. Sanjay stated that while the people of Telangana were suffering from a lack of facilities in government hospitals across the state, the health director was making unscientific claims and inflaming religious passions.

“Due to a lack of basic facilities in any of the state's government hospitals, some poor people who visit the hospitals face several difficulties. As the director of the health department, Dr Srinivas Rao has taken no initiative to offer basic facilities in hospitals that lack them,” Sanjay stated.

The state BJP president called Dr Srinivas Rao the most corrupt government official, saying that despite being in a respectable position, the health director was provoking the people towards communalism by making dim-witted comments in order to be in the good books of Chandrashekar Rao so that he would get an ticket for the Assembly elections.