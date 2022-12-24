Jagan says he's unlike Naidu who can shift to another state and party with ease

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has said he is unlike TD chief Chandrababu Naidu, “who can shift to another state or change party with selfish motives.” He added, "I will confine myself to the cause of serving the five crore people of AP as a family member.”

The chief minister was referring to the recent visit of Naidu to Khammam in Telangana and his comments there.

“Unlike Chandrababu, I will not migrate to another state or shift to another party if there are no possibilities (for me here) and I am unlike his ‘adopted son’ changing his wives. The five crore people of AP are my family and my politics here is only to serve the people of my state and work for their welfare,” Jagan stated.

As part of the three-day visit of YSR district, the chief minister laid the foundation stones for eight major development works at an estimated cost of `904.8 crore in Kamalapuram assembly segment.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in the CSI Church Grounds in Kamalapuram, the chief minister came down heavily on the TD chief. He said Naidu ignored irrigation in Kadapa area during his tenure after the demise of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy who initiated for exclusive development of irrigation to the tail-end.

Referring to the Kopparthi Industrial area with 6914 acres at an estimated `221cr closer to Kadapa headquarters, the chief minister said adequate water would be provided there through the Brahmam Sagar Reservoir at a cost of an estimated Rs 188cr for industrial needs.

In addition, foundation was laid for a logistic centre with Rs 54cr and an executive centre with Rs 34.50cr in the industrial area. “The Kopparthi Industrial Park will provide at least two lakh job opportunities, half of these in the electronic manufacturing cluster while another one lakh unemployment would come through completion of the proposed park on 6914 acres,” he said.

Jagan Reddy observed the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir and the Gandikota Reservoir had never filled to its actual storage capacity due to rehabilitation issues during the term of the TD government.

“As I am your family member, I initiated the efforts to complete the entire process and now CBR with 10 tmc-ft and Gandikota with 27tmc-ft water capacity to meet all the needs of the area,” Jagan said.

Earlier, he blessed a newly married couple from a family of TD leaders and reached Idupulapaya.