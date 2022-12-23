BRS forays into Maharashtra with first meeting in Kini village

The meeting is is preparing the ground for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded. (PTI Photo)

ADILABAD: The first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was held at Kini village under Bhokar Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday.

The meeting, a part the party’s expansion to Maharashtra, is preparing the ground for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded.

According to reliable sources, Rao;s meeting will be preceded by a visit to the hugely revered Gurudwara.

Former Karimnagar mayor Ravinder Singh, who was recently made chairman of

the civil supplies corporation, can play a key role in mobilising the sizable Sikh community based in the region.

Minister for forest Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA Vittal Reddy

participated in the meeting while some local leaders joined the party in their presence.

Incidentally, the two leaders, wearing traditional Maharashtrian caps, offered puja to the Ganesh idol made of wood in Palaj village. Community and farmers’ leaders participated in the meeting in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy reeled out welfare and development schemes introduced by the state government, including Rythu

Bandhu Rythu Bheema, free power, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and mission Bhagirata, Dalit Bandhu, irrigation water and free education in government schools. He said similar schemes would be implemented across the nation if BRS comes to power at the Centre.

Earlier, Bhokar leaders Ramesh Rathod, Suneel Kumar Bajaj and Ashok Rathod

welcomed Indrakaran Reddy and arranged an interaction with the locals. The

leaders extended their support to BRS and Rao.

Indrakaran Reddy said that BRS was the only viable alternative to the Congress and BJP and people are looking at BRS as there was no development under the BJP.

Indrakaran Reddy took the names of Adani and Ambani and said they were

controlling the entire business in the country and explained how Mumbai

airport, owned by GVK Reddy, was taken over by Adani.