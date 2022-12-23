  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 23 Dec 2022 BRS forays into Maha ...
Nation, Politics

BRS forays into Maharashtra with first meeting in Kini village

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 23, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2022, 12:13 am IST
The meeting is is preparing the ground for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded. (PTI Photo)
 The meeting is is preparing the ground for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded. (PTI Photo)

ADILABAD: The first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was held at Kini village under Bhokar Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday.

The meeting, a part the party’s expansion to Maharashtra, is preparing the ground for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting in Nanded.

According to reliable sources, Rao;s meeting will be preceded by a visit to the hugely revered Gurudwara.

Former Karimnagar mayor Ravinder Singh, who was recently made chairman of
the civil supplies corporation, can play a key role in mobilising the sizable Sikh community based in the region.

Minister for forest Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Mudhole MLA Vittal Reddy
participated in the meeting while some local leaders joined the party in their presence.

Incidentally, the two leaders, wearing traditional Maharashtrian caps, offered puja to the Ganesh idol made of wood in Palaj village. Community and farmers’ leaders participated in the meeting in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy reeled out welfare and development schemes introduced by the state government, including Rythu
Bandhu Rythu Bheema, free power, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and mission Bhagirata, Dalit Bandhu, irrigation water and free education in  government schools. He said similar schemes would be implemented across the nation if BRS comes to power at the Centre.

Earlier, Bhokar leaders Ramesh Rathod, Suneel Kumar Bajaj and Ashok Rathod
welcomed Indrakaran Reddy and arranged an interaction with the locals. The
leaders extended their support to BRS and Rao.

Indrakaran Reddy said that BRS was the only viable alternative to the Congress and BJP and people are looking at BRS as there was no development under the BJP.

Indrakaran Reddy took the names of Adani and Ambani and said they were
controlling the entire business in the country and explained how Mumbai
airport, owned by GVK Reddy, was taken over by Adani.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, brs expansion, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), nanded
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 23 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

BRS takes TD’s re-entry bid seriously
CM KCR to visit Delhi to focus on BRS' national foray

Latest From Nation

It said because of a previous challenge to the project, the state gave a “false undertaking which made the applicant to withdraw the case,” and then continued work without environmental clearance. — PTI

NGT lays bare Telangana's approach to environmental protection

As of now, those who have got three shots are not allowed to a fourth dose. For that to be possible, the Central government has to issue guidelines, said district medical & health officer (DMHO) for Hyderabad Dr J. Venkati. — Representational Image/DC

Amid Covid warnings, rush for vax increases

Jessica Gahatraj said “our community is small in Hyderabad. But for Christmas and other celebrations we bring in our native songs and carols.” — Representational Image/DC

Carols in native languages is top draw

K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

BRS calls state-wide protest over MGNREGA policy



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

"AP performed poorly in software exports," GVL quotes reply in Rajya Sabha

Narasimha Rao said that the YSRC government has neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh. “It is shocking that AP, leading the country and the world in providing capable IT manpower, is completely absent from the IT sector. I would continue to seek active support of the central government for the growth of the IT sector in AP.” (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Govt coming up with excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party leader Randeep Surjewala and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab CM meets KCR, pitches for united fight against BJP

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday — Twitter

Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks north-east boost in upcoming polls

BJP President J P Nadda greets Meghalaya MLA Ferlin CA Sangma after she joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong after Mandaviya letter to Rahul on Covid concerns

Congress leader Pawan Khera (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->