All is well with TPCC, says Digvijaya Singh

HYDERABAD: Stating that all issues related to the state Congress were resolved, AICC leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday

reiterated that the party was like a family. Small issues would erupt between leaders and they would be duly resolved.

Hours before leaving for Delhi, he said: "I interacted with all leaders of TPCC and took their suggestions. There are now no problems among the leaders. I will submit a report to the high command."

It was reported that Singh, who interacted with more than 158 TPCC and district leaders, had instructed them against crossing party lines and going to the media. He urged them to take up people's issues.

On the appointment of A. Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief, he said that Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was young when he was appointed APCC chief. “So is the case with me,” said Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

On other issues, Singh alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was trying to stop party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the name of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Why is the BJP conducting a number of activities involving thousands of people? Why are Covid-19 norms not applicable to them? The Centre must take preventive measures to combat Covid-19. BJY will continue to Kashmir without any interruption," the AICC leader said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) wsa supporting the BJP in Parliament by allowing every Bill tabled in both Houses, he said. Under the BJP government, prices of commodities, fuel and domestic gas cylinders have gone up and unemployment rate has increased, Singh said.

