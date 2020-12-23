Nation Politics 23 Dec 2020 J&K elections: G ...
Nation, Politics

J&K elections: Gupkar alliance makes it big but BJP’s vote share is better

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 23, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
PAGD’s rival BJP has not only emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats, it is placed better in terms of overall vote share
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, thanked people of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the DDC elections.
 Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, thanked people of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the DDC elections.

SRINAGAR: ‘People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)’, a conglomerate of Jammu and Kashmir’s half a dozen mainstream regional opposition parties and their allies from the national Left parties, has made it big in the Union Territory’s first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections. Its tally stands at 110, out of the 278 results officially declared on Wednesday evening.

However, the PAGD’s arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats, it is placed better in terms of overall vote share. On the other hand independents, many of them reportedly BJP’s proxies, have emerged as key players with a tally of 50 seats. The Congress bagged 26, the newly formed J&K Apni Party (JKAP) 12, J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one seat.

 

The PAGD’s tally includes 67 seats won by National Conference (NC), 27 by People’s Democratic Party (PDP), 8 by J&K People’s Conference (JKPC), 5 by  CPIM and 3 by J&K Peoples’ Movement (JKPM).    

J&K’s State Election Commissioner, K.K. Sharma, said that at the end of “peaceful” counting for 278 of the 280 constituencies while the BJP has emerged as the single largest party after winning 75 seats, the independents “turned out to be the major reflection during these elections winning 18 percent of the total seats while registering their win on fifty seats”.

 

The counting remained suspended in two constituencies- Drugmulla in Kupwara district and Hajin-A in neighbouring Bandipore district- over the citizenship issue of two women candidates. The SEC said that the counting was “deferred” in these two segments “in view of a question that has arisen on eligibility of one each contesting candidates from the seats". He added, “A final decision in this regard will be taken after taking all aspects into consideration.”

Mr. Sharma said that BJP has got 24.82 percent votes in these elections followed by NC with 16.46 percent, Congress 13.82 percent, PDP 3.96 percent, JKAP 5.3 percent, JKPC 1.98 percent vote share while rest of the 28,55,509 polled votes went to other candidates including independents.

 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, thanked people of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the DDC  elections and said that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, “will continue to work relentlessly towards the prosperity and development of the J&K region.” In a tweet, he also said, “Congratulations to the people of J&K for such great turnout in DDC polls. I applaud the efforts of our security forces & local administration for successfully conducting these multi-phased elections. This will further boost the morale and trust of people of J&K in democracy.” He assured that the Modi government “is doing everything possible to restore the grass root democracy in J&K” and that the maiden DDC polls were the testimony of the same.

 

This was the first democratic exercise in J&K after the Centre’s stripping the erstwhile state (including Ladakh) of its special status after abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution and splitting it up into two Union Territories-J&K and Ladakh- on August 5 last year.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the DDC elections results “have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for PAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370”. She added, “They have overwhelmingly supported the PAGD which stands for restoration of J&K’s special status”.

 

NC vice president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Article 370 and J&K’s special status “but the people have now spoken and it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices”.

However, Ms. Mufti in an interview said that while the results were “very encouraging” she won’t contest any election until J&K’s special status under Article 370 and its own constitution are restored. She and also Mr. Abdullah alleged that soon after the results were out the BJP’s “proxy” (an obvious reference to J&K Apni Party) with the help of the administration has resorted to coercive methods to bring in some independent winners under its fold. Mr. Abdullah tweeted, “The administration has now taken on the responsibility of trying to collect independent candidates for the BJP & it’s recently formed subsidiary. It seems the government doesn’t have enough to do & has branched out into this line of work as well”.

 

Ms. Mufti while referring to one such incident reported from southern Shopian district wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter “BJP & its proxies are sore losers & have resorted to abducting independents who won DDC elections. They are shamelessly using all means to increase their tally. This isn’t dance but death of democracy in J&K”.

Earlier in her diatribe against the BJP, she repeated the charge that the J&K administration and the police at the behest of the saffron party had created all kinds of hurdles for the PAGD and its nominees during these elections. She tweeted, “An election conducted in peace and with fairness is a victory for democracy. But the situation on the ground was far from ideal considering the odds against which the Gupkar Alliance fought the elections”.

 

Reacting to her assertions, BJP’s in-charge of DDC polls in J&K said, “It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who'd refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the Independent candidates and the BJP amounts to a little over 52 percent. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people”.

The BJP went for aggressive campaigning bringing its several national leaders including union ministers and chief ministers to reach out to voters across the UT. Former minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain remained stationed in Kashmir throughout the campaigning period. Union minister for minority affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, went door-to-door to caution people about the PAGD being a “conspiracy”, a conglomerate of “destructive dynastic politics” and “biggest impediment” in J&K’s development.

 

...
Tags: j&k district development council, j7k bjp single largest party, article 370, omar abdullah, ddc elections independents key players


Latest From Nation

Suspected persons would have to undergo RT-PCR test and by genome mapping the new strain could be found.

Domestic passengers to be screened at Vizag international airport

Ramesh Chennithala. (DC Image)

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 24 (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19: Karnataka imposes night curfew from December 24

Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Ramesh Chennithala. (DC Image)

Didi asks Shah to check facts on Bengal growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an event on Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Monday, December 21, 2020. (PTI /Ashok Bhaumik)

Turncoat BJP MP’s wife roped in by TMC, leads to marital discord

Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said he knew the TMC steals cattle and coal but that he never thought it would steal someone’s wife.

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

Government had no right to interfere with the SEC's duties: TD

Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham