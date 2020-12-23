Nation Politics 23 Dec 2020 Gupkar alliance pois ...
Nation, Politics

Gupkar alliance poised to win big in DDC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 23, 2020, 7:30 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 7:33 am IST
The BJP has also performed well by winning an election for the first time from any seat in the predominantly Muslim Kashmir Valley
Aijaz Hussain (C), the BJP candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) polls celebrates after he won a DDC seat in Srinagar on December 22, 2020. (Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
 Aijaz Hussain (C), the BJP candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) polls celebrates after he won a DDC seat in Srinagar on December 22, 2020. (Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of J&K’s mainstream regional Opposition parties and their allies from the national Left parties, is poised to win big in the Union territory’s first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections.

However, its arch-rival, the BJP, has also performed well, mainly in the Jammu region. What is also spectacular for the saffron party is that it has won an election for the first time from any seat in the predominantly Muslim Kashmir Valley.

The PAGD led by former chief minister Farooq Abdullah won 70 of the 177 seats the results of which were declared till this report was filed and is leading in over 40 seats. A total of 48 seats have gone to the BJP, while its candidates have a comfortable lead over their rivals in over 30 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), known in local political circles as the BJP’s tacit ally, has bagged seven seats and the Congress 14 seats. One seat has gone in favour of the National Panthers Party. The Independents –some known to be proxies of the BJP -- and others too have made a mark by winning as many 38 seats so far.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the results an eye-opener for the BJP and its “proxy political party” (an obvious reference to JKAP), and said the people had rejected the Centre’s move to strip J&K of its special status and splitting it up into two Union territories in August last year. Earlier, in a tweet, he also said: “The trends that have emerged in the DDC polls in J&K are very encouraging for the @JKPAGD. The BJP had made this election a prestige issue about Art 370 & J&K’s special status. The people have now spoken & it’s for those who believe in democracy to pay heed to these voices”.  

Among the PAGD winners is Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, a youth leader of its constituent People's Democratic Party (PDP), who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on charges of helping separatist militants on November 25, a day after he filed his nomination papers from home district Pulwama. Mr Parra polled 1,323 votes, defeating his nearest BJP rival Sajad Ahmad Raina by a margin of 1,002 votes. PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Couldn’t be prouder of PDP’s @parawahid who won his maiden election by a huge margin of votes. Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after filing his nomination people have shown their love & trust for Waheed. Hope justice prevails.”

The BJP’s victors from the Valley are Aijaz Hussain (Khonmoh-II seat in DDC Srinagar), Aijaz Ahmad Khan (Tulail seat in Bandipora district) and Minha Latief (Kakapora (Pulwama). After being declared winner, Mr Hussain told reporters outside the counting centre: “This is a win for the BJP. The propaganda has been bust as people have shown their faith in the Prime Minister and his policies. This is a message that nationalists are prospering in Kashmir.”

However, among the BJP’s prominent losers is its spokesman Altaf Thakur, who finished third in Dadsara segment of Pulwama DDC. Mr Thakur bagged 235 votes as against 246 polled by Independent Avtar Singh, whereas PAGD nominee Ali Muhammad Butt secured 243 votes.

Voting for 280 DDC seats -- 14 in each of J&K’s 20 districts -- took place in eight phases over 25 days and ended on December 19. Nearly 4,200 candidates, including over 450 women, had joined the fray.

These are the first elections held in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370. PAGD was formed initially by seven mainstream parties to seek restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status. However, the BJP termed its launch as a “conspiracy” against the people of J&K.

Omar Abdullah, after the PAGD’s fabulous performance in the DDC elections, said it “is an alliance that emerged out of the betrayal of the people of J&K on 5th Aug 2019. We have faced every obstacle -- illegal detentions, agency threats & pressures, our candidates were locked up to stop them campaigning & from all this we are emerging victorious”.

...
Tags: jammu kashmir, people’s alliance for gupkar declaration, bjp in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Mr Modi was conferred the award for his “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power.

Trump presents Legion of Merit on Narendra Modi

The maximum bills, ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, circulated on social media were those of Yashoda Hospitals

IT sleuths conduct raids on Yashoda Hospitals

Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, measures being taken to clear pending bills pertaining to the scheme and distribution of health cards. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sounds alert of second Corona wave

Since December 25 will be a Friday, Abhishekam will be performed in Ekantham at 1.30 am followed by Thomala Seva and Archana at 2.30 pm — DC Image

Vaikunta dwara darshan at Tirumala temple to commence from December 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Turncoat BJP MP’s wife roped in by TMC, leads to marital discord

Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said he knew the TMC steals cattle and coal but that he never thought it would steal someone’s wife.

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.

Owaisi talk on Rohingya election stunt: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah press meet at State BJP office Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image:SSR)

Congress plans ‘chintan shivir’ to address woes

Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi heard the entire gathering patiently and said that more such interactions will take place.

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham