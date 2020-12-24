Nation Politics 23 Dec 2020 Farmers ask Didi to ...
Nation, Politics

Farmers ask Didi to join their stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 24, 2020, 4:18 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2020, 4:18 am IST
Many farmers had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement
Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Farmers shout slogans at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Kolkata: A section of agitating farmers, demanding the withdrawal of three controversial farm bills, have urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to join them after she again reached out to them on Wednesday with her support on the occasion of Kisan Diwas.

Sending five MPs of her party to the protest site at Singhu border near Delhi, the Trinamul Congress supremo also spoke to the farmers over the phone for the second time within three weeks in her bid to make the burning issue a poll plank against the BJP in the next year's Assembly Election in the state.

 

However, it is not clear whether Banerjee has responded to their plea to join them as she had earlier only pledged her "moral" support to the December 8 nationwide strike by several farmers' bodies against the bills.

Her party stated, "On Mamata Banerjee’s direction a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity."

 

It further said that "Many farmers in small groups had an interaction on the telephone with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site. They shared their demand: the centre must repeal the farmer bills."

"It is unfortunate that farmers, who feed the entire country are being forced to go hungry. Fourteen years ago, Mamata Banerjee went on a historic 26-day hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land, demanding justice for the farmers of Singur. Her stand was vindicated by the Supreme Court in 2016. Trinamool will stand by the farmers in solidarity, in this movement to repeal the anti-farmer bills. Today is *#KisanDiwas*," the TMC added.

 

Highlighting her government's welfare schemes for the farmers, Banerjee wrote on Facebook, "We observe December 23rd as Krishak Diwas or National Farmers’ Day to celebrate the active contribution of our farmer brothers and sisters to the country’s economy. It is the hard work of the farmers that lets the country sleep with its stomach full. We’re constantly striving to guarantee the well-being of the farmer community and we stand by our farmer brothers and sisters in their agitation against the Centre’s anti-farm Bills. I extend my greetings to each and every farmer of this country on this day!"

 

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, kisan diwas, trinamul congress, west bengal, agitating farmers


Related Stories

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

Latest From Nation

Father Thomas Kottoor, main accused in Abhaya murder case, being brought out of the CBI court premises after he was awarded double life sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 6.5 lakh, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, December 23, 2020. (PTI)

Abhaya murder case: Priest, nun sentenced to life imprisonment

According to NRC officials, 1,032 ineligible persons identified by it in last year's updated NRC are either ‘declared foreigners’, marked as ‘D voters’ or having cases pending at FTs (PTI)

Most of Assam’s 19 lakh NRC rejects can cast votes in 2021 polls

A division bench of Justice AV Sesha Sai continued hearing a petition on Wednesday, which was filed by panchayat raj principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Representational Image)

Panchayat polls: Andhra Pradesh HC tells state and SEC to resolve issues amicably

Owaisi said NPR is the first step towards NRC and would put Indians at risk of being marked as doubtful citizens (PTI)

NPR first step towards NRC: Owaisi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Ramesh Chennithala. (DC Image)

Didi asks Shah to check facts on Bengal growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during an event on Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Monday, December 21, 2020. (PTI /Ashok Bhaumik)

Turncoat BJP MP’s wife roped in by TMC, leads to marital discord

Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said he knew the TMC steals cattle and coal but that he never thought it would steal someone’s wife.

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (DC Image)

Government had no right to interfere with the SEC's duties: TD

Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham