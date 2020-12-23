Nation Politics 23 Dec 2020 Andhra Pradesh Chief ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sounds alert of second Corona wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2020, 7:40 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 7:40 am IST
Jagan directed officials to train ANMs and ASHA workers in administering vaccine and how they can obtain it from storage facilities
Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, measures being taken to clear pending bills pertaining to the scheme and distribution of health cards. — DC Image
 Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, measures being taken to clear pending bills pertaining to the scheme and distribution of health cards. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to be wary about the second wave of Covid-19. He sounded the alert after some nations, including Great Britain, have imposed restrictions following a second wave of the virus in their respective countries.

Reviewing a meeting on Nadu-Nedu in the health sector at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to remain vigilant and not show any laxity. Officials updated the CM about the storage and distribution facilities created for distribution of the vaccine once it becomes available. Committees are being set up at mandal, district and state levels for monitoring the distribution of vaccine.

 

The Chief Minister directed officials to train ANMs and ASHA workers in administering vaccine and how they can obtain it from storage facilities at the village, ward and secretariat level.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, measures being taken to clear pending bills pertaining to the scheme and distribution of health cards. Officials told the CM that 2,436 procedures have been covered under the scheme. In addition, 836 procedures are being covered under YSR Arogya Asara. Steps are being taken to include additional 638 procedures under this scheme.

 

The Chief Minister directed officials to obtain regular reports on quality of medicare in government and private hospitals. He said CCTV cameras should be installed at all network hospitals. Arogya Mitras should approach patients with a positive and helpful attitude till the ill receive their respective treatment.

Officials told the CM that strict action has been taken against some hospitals that were providing treatment under Arogyasri scheme but still collecting money from patients

Following this, Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that such hospitals be removed from the list of hospitals making available treatment under Arogyasri.

 

The Chief Minister said ambulances should be well maintained and constantly monitored to ensure they are in good condition. Additional ambulances must be pressed into service at junctions of various mandals, if required, he underlined.

...
Tags: covid vaccine andhra pradesh, aarogyasri scheme, healthworkers covid vaccine administration, ambulances to be posted in every mandal, ysr arogya asara


Latest From Nation

Mr Modi was conferred the award for his “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power.

Trump presents Legion of Merit on Narendra Modi

The maximum bills, ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, circulated on social media were those of Yashoda Hospitals

IT sleuths conduct raids on Yashoda Hospitals

Since December 25 will be a Friday, Abhishekam will be performed in Ekantham at 1.30 am followed by Thomala Seva and Archana at 2.30 pm — DC Image

Vaikunta dwara darshan at Tirumala temple to commence from December 25

Aijaz Hussain (C), the BJP candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) polls celebrates after he won a DDC seat in Srinagar on December 22, 2020. (Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)

Gupkar alliance poised to win big in DDC polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Turncoat BJP MP’s wife roped in by TMC, leads to marital discord

Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said he knew the TMC steals cattle and coal but that he never thought it would steal someone’s wife.

KCR greets Modi on Central Vista

Chief Minister Rao said “the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and associated with our colonial past.

Gupkar alliance poised to win big in DDC polls

Aijaz Hussain (C), the BJP candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) polls celebrates after he won a DDC seat in Srinagar on December 22, 2020. (Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)

Owaisi talk on Rohingya election stunt: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah press meet at State BJP office Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image:SSR)

Congress plans ‘chintan shivir’ to address woes

Insiders claim that Mrs Gandhi heard the entire gathering patiently and said that more such interactions will take place.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham