Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister sounds alert of second Corona wave

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to be wary about the second wave of Covid-19. He sounded the alert after some nations, including Great Britain, have imposed restrictions following a second wave of the virus in their respective countries.

Reviewing a meeting on Nadu-Nedu in the health sector at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to remain vigilant and not show any laxity. Officials updated the CM about the storage and distribution facilities created for distribution of the vaccine once it becomes available. Committees are being set up at mandal, district and state levels for monitoring the distribution of vaccine.

The Chief Minister directed officials to train ANMs and ASHA workers in administering vaccine and how they can obtain it from storage facilities at the village, ward and secretariat level.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, measures being taken to clear pending bills pertaining to the scheme and distribution of health cards. Officials told the CM that 2,436 procedures have been covered under the scheme. In addition, 836 procedures are being covered under YSR Arogya Asara. Steps are being taken to include additional 638 procedures under this scheme.

The Chief Minister directed officials to obtain regular reports on quality of medicare in government and private hospitals. He said CCTV cameras should be installed at all network hospitals. Arogya Mitras should approach patients with a positive and helpful attitude till the ill receive their respective treatment.

Officials told the CM that strict action has been taken against some hospitals that were providing treatment under Arogyasri scheme but still collecting money from patients

Following this, Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that such hospitals be removed from the list of hospitals making available treatment under Arogyasri.

The Chief Minister said ambulances should be well maintained and constantly monitored to ensure they are in good condition. Additional ambulances must be pressed into service at junctions of various mandals, if required, he underlined.