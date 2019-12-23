Nation Politics 23 Dec 2019 'Your job is no ...
Nation, Politics

'Your job is not to trouble us,' argues Pragya Thakur with people onboard; see video

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Pragya Thakur complains about the language used, to which he replied, 'I am using absolutely correct language.'
An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently. (Photo: ANI)
 An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently.

In a video that has emerged from the incident, people can be seen confronting the BJP MP and reminding her that she is people's representative and her job is not to "trouble them".

 

As the arguments escalate, Thakur is heard saying: "I said it at the beginning itself -- show me your rulebook -- If I don't feel comfortable, I will go."

To this, a man tells her, "You are people's representative. Your job is not to trouble us. You should come by the next flight."

The BJP MP then argues that why would she be going when there is "no first class, no facilities", only to get a retort from him that "first class is not her right."

"You should have that moral compass that even if one person is getting troubled because of you, you should own up because you are the leader. You are not ashamed that you have held 50 people at ransom," the man tells her.

Pragya Thakur complains about the language used, to which he replied, "I am using absolutely correct language."

BJP MP Pragya Thakur had filed a complaint with the Bhopal Airport Director alleging that she was not allotted the seat that she had booked in a Spicejet flight and the conduct of the airline crew with her was not right.

Air carrier SpiceJet on Sunday issued a clarification over the accusation levied on its crew by BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur, who had alleged misconduct and non-allotment of booked seats to on a flight to her constituency Bhopal.

SpiceJet in its clarification said that the Thakur was not allowed to sit on the pre-allotted seat as rules do not allow a 'passenger on wheelchairs' to be seated in the emergency row due to safety reasons.

"SpiceJet had the privilege to have Pragya Thakur on board SpiceJet flight SG 2498 (Delhi-Bhopal) on December 21. She had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair. The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seats). On this aircraft, the first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs," the statement by SpiceJet read.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pragya thakur, spicejet, bjp, flight
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King. (Photo: File)

'Country is being run by wrong people if...': Sena's Raut slams BJP after CAA

Hailing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for declaring loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the BJP for seeking to write off debts fully and asked why it did not address the issue when it was in power. (Photo: File)

'Why didn't you grant full farm loan waiver when in power?' asks Sena to BJP

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Country is being run by wrong people if...': Sena's Raut slams BJP after CAA

In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King. (Photo: File)

'Why didn't you grant full farm loan waiver when in power?' asks Sena to BJP

Hailing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for declaring loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the BJP for seeking to write off debts fully and asked why it did not address the issue when it was in power. (Photo: File)

GVL Narasimha thanks Asaduddin Owaisi for singing National Anthem

VHP international joint general secretary, Surendra Jain, speaks on Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jagruthi Bhavan on Sunday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

CAA doesn’t affect Muslims, says Dr K Laxman

Dr K. Laxman

Activists plan apolitical body on CAA

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham