Nation Politics 23 Dec 2019 PM Modi slams AAP go ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi slams AAP govt for supplying dirty water to Delhi residents

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 2:19 am IST
The Prime Minister also accused the AAP government of delaying expansion of Metro train network in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Harsh Vardhan at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Harsh Vardhan at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, the party’s stand on the amended Citizenship Act, and a proposed countrywide NRC.

Addressing a rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan, Mr Modi said that the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed on the biggest problem of the city, which is drinking water.

 

The Prime Minister said that some political parties are creating rumours and inciting feelings and lying to people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“You saw last week how some opposition parties including ruling party in Delhi can go to any extent for their political benefit. Delhi people saw how highly placed politicians tried to put the Delhi police in dock over the torching of a bus,” he alleged.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted a video questioning the role of the Delhi police during violent protest and arson in Southeast Delhi in which four buses were torched during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mr Modi said that the city records highest sale of water purifier in the country as he rejected the claims of the AAP dispensation about clean drinking water being supplied to the people.

Addressing a mega rally by the Delhi BJP to thank him for enacting the law providing property ownership rights in unauthorised colonies in the city, Mr Modi said that poor people living in the 1,731 colonies in the city are ‘VIPs’ for him.

The Prime Minister said that it was a matter of satisfaction for him and BJP that a new dawn has been ushered in the lives of 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies by providing ownership rights of property in 1,731 colonies in the city.

Without naming the AAP government, Mr Modi alleged that obstacles were created in the Centre’s efforts to provide ownership rights in these colonies.

“They (Delhi government) did not show honesty and right intentions and were shamelessly demanding time till 2021 for regularisation. So, we took this job in our hands in March and by December we got a bill on unauthorised colonies passed from both Houses of the Parliament,” he said.

The Prime Minister blamed that the issue of regularisation was pending for long and previous parties in the government used it for political purposes and the people of these colonies struggled against sealing, demolition, bulldozers, and other challenges for decades.

The Prime Minister also accused the AAP government of delaying expansion of Metro train network in the city.

“Had the Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro Phase-4 would have started earlier,” he claimed and added that under his government Metro train network expanded by 25 km per year, which was earlier 14 km under the previous regime at the Centre.

...
Tags: citizenship act, prime minister narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

859 missing graveyards rediscovered

On November 23, Satyavani, 40, died when a tree fell on her after a car flew off the flyover, bounced off the ground and crashed into it, before falling again and injuring other people.

Hyderabad: Accident report kept a secret

Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet.

Alumni get anchor, torpedo for Hyderabad Public School

The corporation has compromised on the design of the Jubilee Hills Road No 45 flyover which leads to the hanging bridge at Durgam Cheruvu. (Representational image)

Jubilee Hills flyover road narrowed 20ft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

GVL Narasimha thanks Asaduddin Owaisi for singing National Anthem

VHP international joint general secretary, Surendra Jain, speaks on Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jagruthi Bhavan on Sunday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

CAA doesn’t affect Muslims, says BJP

Dr K. Laxman

Activists plan apolitical body on CAA

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

UP: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of person who died during anti-CAA protest

Gandhi expressed her condolences to the family and extended her support to them in this hour of grief. (Photo: File)

Dear youth... defeat PM Modi, Shah with your love: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader also told the youths that the only way to 'destroy' them is by responding with love towards every Indian citizen. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham