PM Modi slams AAP govt for supplying dirty water to Delhi residents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Harsh Vardhan at the rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Sunday.(PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, the party’s stand on the amended Citizenship Act, and a proposed countrywide NRC.

Addressing a rally at the historic Ramlila Maidan, Mr Modi said that the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed on the biggest problem of the city, which is drinking water.

The Prime Minister said that some political parties are creating rumours and inciting feelings and lying to people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“You saw last week how some opposition parties including ruling party in Delhi can go to any extent for their political benefit. Delhi people saw how highly placed politicians tried to put the Delhi police in dock over the torching of a bus,” he alleged.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted a video questioning the role of the Delhi police during violent protest and arson in Southeast Delhi in which four buses were torched during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mr Modi said that the city records highest sale of water purifier in the country as he rejected the claims of the AAP dispensation about clean drinking water being supplied to the people.

Addressing a mega rally by the Delhi BJP to thank him for enacting the law providing property ownership rights in unauthorised colonies in the city, Mr Modi said that poor people living in the 1,731 colonies in the city are ‘VIPs’ for him.

The Prime Minister said that it was a matter of satisfaction for him and BJP that a new dawn has been ushered in the lives of 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies by providing ownership rights of property in 1,731 colonies in the city.

Without naming the AAP government, Mr Modi alleged that obstacles were created in the Centre’s efforts to provide ownership rights in these colonies.

“They (Delhi government) did not show honesty and right intentions and were shamelessly demanding time till 2021 for regularisation. So, we took this job in our hands in March and by December we got a bill on unauthorised colonies passed from both Houses of the Parliament,” he said.

The Prime Minister blamed that the issue of regularisation was pending for long and previous parties in the government used it for political purposes and the people of these colonies struggled against sealing, demolition, bulldozers, and other challenges for decades.

The Prime Minister also accused the AAP government of delaying expansion of Metro train network in the city.

“Had the Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro Phase-4 would have started earlier,” he claimed and added that under his government Metro train network expanded by 25 km per year, which was earlier 14 km under the previous regime at the Centre.