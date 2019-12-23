Nation Politics 23 Dec 2019 Modi like God for no ...
Nation, Politics

Modi like God for non-Muslim refugees from Pak, Afghan, B'desh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Later, Chouhan ruled out any link between anti-CAA protests and BJP's performance in the Jharkhand Assembly election.
Speaking at an event here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that Modi has given a new lease of life to the non-Muslim refugees.
 Speaking at an event here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that Modi has given a new lease of life to the non-Muslim refugees. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not less than God for non-Muslim refugees who have fled Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh facing religious persecution.

He thanked Prime Minister for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that grants citizenship to non-Hindus of three Islamic countries who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

 

Speaking at an event here, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that Modi has given a new lease of life to the non-Muslim refugees.

"Narendra Modi has emerged as God for these people who were living a hell-like life," Chouhan said.

"God gave them life, their mother gave them birth but it is Narendra Modi who gave them a new lease of life."

Later, during an interaction with media, Chouhan ruled out any link between anti-CAA protests and BJP's performance in the Jharkhand Assembly election.

"No such question arises. State elections are fought on issues concerning the state," he said.

Anti-CAA protests erupted in different parts of the country soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill became an Act.

