MIM plans to hold protests in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 1:14 am IST
The party has also decided to hold a public meeting in Warangal city.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will carry out protest meetings against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The MIM held a massive public meeting against the CAA and NRC at Darussalam, its headquarters in the city on Saturday night, and will hold another public meeting on December 24 in Mahabubnagar and on December 27 in Nizamabad. The party has also decided to hold a public meeting in Warangal city.

 

There are demands for a massive public rally, but party chief Asaduddin Owaisi is not keen on a rally, which could allow miscreants to create trouble and could lead to violence.

When the participants and speakers demanded the massive rally during the meeting in Darussalam, Mr Owaisi categorically said: Mai lashoun ke uper siasat nahi kar sakta. Mai naujawanou ki zindagiyan banane aaya hoon (I will not do politics on a corpse. I am here to make the lives of the youth).” A senior leader of the party said privately that after the formation of Telangana, there is not a single stone pelting incident in the city for the past six years. Mr Owaisi had the responsibility of maintaining peace in the city and he would not give any scope for violence by taking out rallies.

The MIM leaders said that after the public meetings here, Mr Owaisi will address public meetings in Andhra Pradesh in the first week of January and his first meeting will be in Visakhapatnam. They said that the party chief is of the firm opinion that pressure on the Centre will be sustained though public meetings only and if the movement turns violent then it will lose its grip.

