Errant officials will be punished: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Published Dec 23, 2019, 1:33 am IST
He said that officers will be drafted from IAS, IPS and IFS cadre and the monitoring system will be put in place.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced the start of surprise inspections from January 1 to check the quality and progress of the ‘Palle Pragathi’ (progress in villages) programmes.

While holding a review meeting on the programmes at Pragathi Bhavan, Rao announced that flying squads have been constituted to make surprise checks in the villages. Rao said that the prestigious 30-day programme aimed at making the villages clean, green and tidy launched in September were a hit with the people. Maintaining that it was an auspicious development that the people voluntarily participated in the programme, he said, “I am receiving complaints, suggestions from the field level that some officials and people’s representatives are not showing the kind of enthusiasm being shown by the people. To make the programme more effective, surprise checks and corrective measures are necessary.”

 

He made it clear that flying squads will be created, implementation of the programme will be reviewed and action taken against those officials and people’s representatives who have not improved their performance. Rao said that for the employees in the Panchayat Raj department, promotions were given on a scale which they did not expect or imagine and as promised during the Palle Pragathi programme, every month the government is releasing Rs 339 crore for panchayats.

He said that officers will be drafted from IAS, IPS and IFS cadre and the monitoring system will be put in place. Each official on a random method will be given 12 mandals in different districts to conduct surprise checks.

Mandals allocated to the flying squad heads will be kept confidential and action taken against officials, and sarpanches who have not done their work and there should not be any let off in this matter, he added. Rao cautioned that especially officials who showed laxity in their job will not be pardoned and stringent action will be taken against them.

While explaining the seriousness of the programme, he said, “We are conducting the review meeting here today making panchayat raj commissioner, Raghunandan Rao, cancel his visit to Bengaluru. This alone explains the seriousness.”

