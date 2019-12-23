Nation Politics 23 Dec 2019 'Country is bei ...
Nation, Politics

'Country is being run by wrong people if...': Sena's Raut slams BJP after CAA

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
The 57-year-old firebrand Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking aim at the BJP, with which the Sena recently severed ties.
In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King. (Photo: File)
 In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King.

If politics creates religious issues, then one should know the country is being run by wrong people, Raut said while attributing the comment to the legendary civil rights leader.

 

The 57-year-old firebrand Rajya Sabha member has of late been taking aim at the BJP, with which the Sena recently severed ties, through his posts on the micro-blogging site. "The country where religious issues are addressed politically becomes great. But one should know the country is being run by wrong people if its politics creates religious issues," Raut tweeted quoting the American leader, but did not specify any issue.

Amid nationwide protests against the amended citizenship law, the opposition parties, including the Congress, have been accusing the BJP-led central government of dividing the country in the name of religion.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed earlier this month by Parliament and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it.

The new law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non- Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. There have been protests in some states, particularly in the north-eastern region, against the new law.

The BJP, however, has been defending the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and has held rallies in support of the law which, it says, does not divide the country on communal lines.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship act, indian government, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Hailing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for declaring loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the BJP for seeking to write off debts fully and asked why it did not address the issue when it was in power. (Photo: File)

'Why didn't you grant full farm loan waiver when in power?' asks Sena to BJP

An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently. (Photo: ANI)

'Your job is not to trouble us,' argues Pragya Thakur with people onboard; see video

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

'Show that you're Indian...': Rahul calls youth to join 'dharna' against CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Why didn't you grant full farm loan waiver when in power?' asks Sena to BJP

Hailing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for declaring loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh for farmers, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the BJP for seeking to write off debts fully and asked why it did not address the issue when it was in power. (Photo: File)

'Your job is not to trouble us,' argues Pragya Thakur with people onboard; see video

An argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight recently. (Photo: ANI)

GVL Narasimha thanks Asaduddin Owaisi for singing National Anthem

VHP international joint general secretary, Surendra Jain, speaks on Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jagruthi Bhavan on Sunday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

CAA doesn’t affect Muslims, says Dr K Laxman

Dr K. Laxman

Activists plan apolitical body on CAA

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham