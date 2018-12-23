search on deccanchronicle.com
Violence in AP over RGV movie Lakshmi’s NTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Mr Varma, responding to the protests, said the protests were helping increase the hits on the video of the movie’s song Vennupotu.
Vijayawada/Kurnool: Telugu Desam cadres are annoyed over the movie “Lakshmi’s NTR” and resorted to burning photographs and an effigy of film director Ram Gopal Varma. They alleged that Varma was making the movie to show AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the villain, which was objectionable. They demanded that the filming be stopped.

TD activists led by party leader N. Sambasiva Rao burnt photographs of Varma in front of the AP Film Chamber Hall at Vijayawada and shouted slogans demanding that the movie should be stopped. Mr Sambasiva Rao alleged that Varma had mingled with YSR Congress leaders including Lakshmi Parvathi and was making a biased movie to tarnish the image of late N.T. Rama Rao, who had given self-respect to the Telugu people by forming the Telugu Desam.

 

He claimed that Mr Naidu was the successor of Rama Rao and was serving the public through the TD. In view of the forthcoming elections Varma was trying to help YSRC through a biased movie and had also put a “Vennupotu” (betrayal) song in the movie.

Mr Varma, responding to the protests, said the protests were helping increase the hits on the video of the movie’s song Vennupotu. He said 15 lakh viewers had registered for the song online. He shared a video of protestors burning his photos on Twitter and commented that the protestors were enjoying the protests.

Kurnool MLA files complaint against RGV

Alleging that Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma was trying to damage the image of TD chief and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by uploading videos on YouTube just a few minutes before the audio launch of NTR Kathanayakudu, Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy lodged a complaint at the Two Town police station on Saturday.

He said Mr Varma was working at the behest of some forces trying to weaken the TD.

