KCR seeks Rs 100 crore for green cover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday requested Union environment, forests and climate change minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to extend support to Telangana state in its efforts to increase greenery.

The Union minister had called on Mr Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and congratulated him on the TRS’ victory in the Assembly elections.

Mr Rao requested the minister to sanction Rs 100 crore from the Central share of CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning) funds to developing 188 forest blocks within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits. Mr Rao also requested for the restoration of the 70:30 ratio under the adhoc CAMPA rules which was approved by the Supreme Court. The CM sought environmental permission from the ministry for the Stage-II of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project. He thanked Dr Harsh Vardhan for according environmental permissions for the Kaleswaram project. The Union minister accepted Mr Rao’s invitation to visit the construction side.

Mr Rao and state officials held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with Dr Harsh Vardhan where the discussion revolved around plantation programme, forest conservation and rejuvenation, protection of wild animals and environment protection. The Union minister was briefed on the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme, the action taken to protect forests.

Complimenting the government for its efforts to improve greenery, Dr Harsh Vardhan said the Centre was working towards introducing a new legislation for protection of forests. He suggested that more awareness programmes be organised to ensure that society realises the need for a massive plantation programme.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the primary objective of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram was to increase the green cover from the existing 24 per cent to 33 per cent. He said the state government proposed to plant 230 crore seedlings of which 130 crore will be planted outside reserve forests and 100 crore inside the forests. Mr Rao said 40 crore seedlings are being planted every year, and an action plan is being prepared to increase the number to 100 crore per year.