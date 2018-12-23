search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR seeks Rs 100 crore for green cover in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 1:13 am IST
The Union minister accepted Mr Rao’s invitation to visit the construction side.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday requested Union environment, forests and climate change minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to extend support to Telangana state in its efforts to increase greenery.

The Union minister had called on Mr Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and congratulated him on the TRS’ victory in the Assembly elections.

 

Mr Rao requested the minister to sanction Rs 100 crore from the Central share of CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning) funds to developing 188 forest blocks within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits. Mr Rao also requested for the restoration of the 70:30 ratio under the adhoc CAMPA rules which was approved by the Supreme Court. The CM sought environmental permission from the ministry for the Stage-II of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project. He thanked Dr  Harsh Vardhan for according environmental permissions for the Kaleswaram project. The Union minister accepted Mr Rao’s invitation to visit the construction side.

Mr Rao and state officials held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with Dr Harsh Vardhan where the discussion revolved around plantation programme, forest conservation and rejuvenation, protection of wild animals and environment protection. The Union minister was briefed on the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme, the action taken to protect forests.

Complimenting the government for its efforts to improve greenery, Dr Harsh Vardhan said the Centre was working towards introducing a new legislation for protection of forests. He suggested that more awareness programmes be organised to ensure that society realises the need for a massive plantation programme.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the primary objective of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram was to increase the green cover from the existing 24 per cent to 33 per cent. He said the state government proposed to plant 230 crore seedlings of which 130 crore will be planted outside reserve forests and 100 crore inside the forests.  Mr Rao said 40 crore seedlings are being planted every year, and an action plan is being prepared to increase the number to 100 crore per year.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, haritha haram programme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS continues dealing blows to Congress


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

8 Cong leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet ahead of 2019 polls

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi should declare emergency: Shiv Sena

‘Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,’ Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said. (Photo: ANI)

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rahul has turned from 'pappu' to 'gappu', says Naqvi

‘In my view, he has now turned to 'gappu' by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

Clashes erupt between BJP, Congress workers in Goa over Rafale

BJP workers organised a protest rally criticising the Congress leadership for raking up the Rafale deal issue near the state Congress headquarters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham