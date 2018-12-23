search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Kamal Haasan ready to fight 2019 general elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2018, 5:56 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 5:56 am IST
The executive committee of the MNM has authorised him to decide on forging alliance, he said.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan addresses a press meet in Chennai on Saturday.(Photo: DC)
 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan addresses a press meet in Chennai on Saturday.(Photo: DC)

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will contest the Lok Sabha elections next year and that it will have electoral alliance only with like-minded political parties, its leader and veteran actor Kamal Haasan has announced.

The executive committee of the MNM has authorised him to decide on forging alliance, he said.

 

 With his announcement, Kamal has ended months of speculation over his electoral debut, and even before his party launches the anniversary celebration in February, the MNM is gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen if actor Rajini would also make a similar move. The 64-year-old Kamal had taken the political plunge by launching the MNM on Feb. 21 in Madurai.

 “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Haasan replied when asked if he would contest. “After discussions, the party’s executive and administrative committees authorised me to take a decision on forging alliance with like-minded parties and a good alliance will fructify,” Mr. Haasan told reporters here on Saturday.

 Asked to explain what he exactly meant by “like-minded parties” the MNM leader replied, “we will not have truck with any party that wants to change the DNA of Tamil Nadu.” The ideology of the party with which MNM may forge ties might be different, but the thought process should be in favour of Tamil Nadu, he explained. His party’s propaganda for the Lok Sabha election would be based on the growth of Tamil Nadu. “The time has come to correct the injustices meted out to the State and aspects like these will be the focal points of our poll propaganda,” he said.

 When persisted if he ruled out alliance with the BJP, he shot back, “you can interpret, its you view.….the BJP has been ruled out in atleast five States,” he said. He however said his party would contest the by-elections to the 20 Assembly constituencies.

 Kamal had recently said that he was not averse to forging electoral ties with the Congress provided it eased itself out of the DMK-led alliance, which the national party has rejected.

 Asked to name the parties with which MNM would align, he said such a need did not arise now. “We will let you know after taking a decision. Now there is no urgency to disclose it,” he added.

...
Tags: makkal needhi maiam, kamal haasan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

8 Cong leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet ahead of 2019 polls

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi should declare emergency: Shiv Sena

‘Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,’ Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said. (Photo: ANI)

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rahul has turned from 'pappu' to 'gappu', says Naqvi

‘In my view, he has now turned to 'gappu' by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

Clashes erupt between BJP, Congress workers in Goa over Rafale

BJP workers organised a protest rally criticising the Congress leadership for raking up the Rafale deal issue near the state Congress headquarters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham