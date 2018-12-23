search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Front to decide on PM issue after polls: Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 23, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Mr Naidu, however, made it clear that it is not possible to form government at the Centre without the support of the Congress or the BJP.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the anti-BJP front had not decided on its Prime Ministerial candidate and had not supported Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the post.

Mr Naidu, who is trying to unite anti-BJP parties at the national level to take on the ruling party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, said the front would will decide on the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

 

Mr Naidu, however, made it clear that it is not possible to form government at the Centre without the support of the Congress or the BJP.

In the anti-BJP front, DMK president M.K. Stalin and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah have endorsed Mr Gandhi as the prospective PM candidate from the Opposition camp.

Not revealing his stand, Mr Naidu said. “Opposition parties would elect the leader after the general election in 2019. That leader should be acceptable to the parties and the people.”

Mr Naidu said he did not have any ambitions to be Prime Minister. “I am in politics to serve the people and develop my state. We should not announce a candidate now. Every party has its own ideas and views. But, the front is different in this aspect,” he adds.

Speaking at a conference here on Saturday, Mr Naidu spoke on various topics including state politics and the general elections. He said the TD was frustrated by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and had left the NDA.

...
Tags: cm n. chandrababu naidu, aicc president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cure for Aids: Scientists destroy HIV-infected cells in major breakthrough

The study was funded by the Institut Pasteur, AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS research) and Sidaction. (Photo: AP)
 

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

The home ministry said late on Thursday the agencies could “intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer” under an Information Technology Act.
 

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

Sussex police made two arrests late on Friday in connection with the disruption and urged the public and passengers around the airport to remain vigilant.
 

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

Alexa has also chatted with users about sex acts. She gave a discourse on dog defecation. And this summer, a hack Amazon traced back to China may have exposed some customers’ data, according to five people familiar with the events.
 

Andal's story is like a love affair that lingers forever: Sharanya Manivannan

I had loved Andal as a reader and a listener for a long time, and did not think she would become a character in my own writing, ever, says Sharanya Manivannan.
 

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

The fifteen-day celebration will give consumers great discounts and offers across Huawei devices.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

8 Cong leaders sworn into Karnataka cabinet ahead of 2019 polls

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi should declare emergency: Shiv Sena

‘Instead of authorising ten central agencies to intercept information stored on any computer, Prime Minister Modi should just declare that there is an emergency in the country,’ Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said. (Photo: ANI)

Land theft of Gandhi family exposed: Ravi Shankar Prasad on National Herald verdict

‘The latest verdict from the Delhi Court has proved that Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their other family members have misused the public properties for decades,’ said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Rahul has turned from 'pappu' to 'gappu', says Naqvi

‘In my view, he has now turned to 'gappu' by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,’ said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Photo: PTI)

Clashes erupt between BJP, Congress workers in Goa over Rafale

BJP workers organised a protest rally criticising the Congress leadership for raking up the Rafale deal issue near the state Congress headquarters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham