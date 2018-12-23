Front to decide on PM issue after polls: Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the anti-BJP front had not decided on its Prime Ministerial candidate and had not supported Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the post.

Mr Naidu, who is trying to unite anti-BJP parties at the national level to take on the ruling party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, said the front would will decide on the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

Mr Naidu, however, made it clear that it is not possible to form government at the Centre without the support of the Congress or the BJP.

In the anti-BJP front, DMK president M.K. Stalin and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah have endorsed Mr Gandhi as the prospective PM candidate from the Opposition camp.

Not revealing his stand, Mr Naidu said. “Opposition parties would elect the leader after the general election in 2019. That leader should be acceptable to the parties and the people.”

Mr Naidu said he did not have any ambitions to be Prime Minister. “I am in politics to serve the people and develop my state. We should not announce a candidate now. Every party has its own ideas and views. But, the front is different in this aspect,” he adds.

Speaking at a conference here on Saturday, Mr Naidu spoke on various topics including state politics and the general elections. He said the TD was frustrated by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and had left the NDA.