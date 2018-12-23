search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP to focus on temples, sending Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram to jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Dec 23, 2018, 1:02 am IST
The social dynamics of Hindutva are important in the 2019 elections as development or ‘vikas’ is not a sufficient enough condition, stated Mr Swamy.
Hyderabad: Construction of all three temples in Uttar Pradesh, sending senior Congress leaders Ms Sonia Gandhi and Mr P. Chidambaram to jail and fighting corruption are the three main agendas of the Bharatiya Janta Party for the 2019 elections, stated Rajya Sabha MP Mr Subramanian Swamy at ISB in Hyderabad.

Accepting that the economy was in doldrums and openly stating that the finance ministry needed a change, M. Swamy said that apart from creation of jobs, Hindutva was also important for the people of India to bring out social transformation. With 82 per cent of the population being Hindus, the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi were important, Dr Swamy said and further clarified, “We do not have to go into the caste factors in Hinduism. The construction of the temple at Ayodhya will be going on during the forthcoming elections. We want the minorities to consider this fact that their DNA has the genes of their ancestors who were Hindus. When this thought is portrayed to them where is the question of separation of Muslims and Christians?”

 

The social dynamics of Hindutva are important in the 2019 elections as development or ‘vikas’ is not a sufficient enough condition, stated Mr  Swamy.

To see the actual change which the Modi government has carried out in one term, four and a half years is not enough, he said. Mr Swamy said, “We have seen changes at the micro level which are very small and can’t be recognised by the general public. The macro level changes will take time to see. The Modi-government does not have a single case of corruption against any minister and this shows that we have been able to fight corruption. A charge-sheet against P Chidambaram has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate and that shows that we are strongly pursuing the cases. We will also see that the trial starts against Sonia Gandhi and Congress leaders are sent to jail.”

