Akbaruddin Owaisi on bed rest for three days

Hyderabad: MIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi was discharged at 3 pm on Saturday, hours after he was rushed to the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after he complained severe stomach ache.

Doctors discharged him after performing a complete check up and ultrasound scan. He was advised bed rest for three days.

Sources said that after attending a function, Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi complained of pain in stomach and was administered pain relief tablets at his residence. When he continued complaining of pain, he was rushed to hospital where a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Mazhar Ali Khan monitored his condition. According to sources, the cause of the pain was infection.

AIM president and his eldest brother Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in the Capital, rushed to Hyderabad and stayed for hours at the hospital.

Mr Akbaruddin Owaisi has not been keeping well since he was attacked in 2011 while he was visiting his constituency. He sustained several injuries in abdomen. He was operated twice. He has bullet shrads in his abdomen.

During the recent election campaign, he complained about his health and said he would not be in a position to contest the next time.