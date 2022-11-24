  
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2022 With polls in mind, ...
Nation, Politics

With polls in mind, AP parties invent one-liner slogans to engage voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Political parties setting the pitch for the 2024 poll battle by chanting humorous and captivating slogans. (PTI/Representational)
 Political parties setting the pitch for the 2024 poll battle by chanting humorous and captivating slogans. (PTI/Representational)

TIRUPATI: From the 'Teluguvari Atma Gauravam’ to ‘Raavali Jagan; Kaavali Jagan’, the poll-related sloganeering in Andhra Pradesh has come a long way in the past four decades.

With the next AP assembly election expected less than two years from now, major political parties are setting the pitch for the poll battle by chanting humorous and captivating phrases. They are breaking down sound barriers by delivering haunting one-liners and captivating slogans.

The ruling YSR Congress is committed to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ – the name given to the government’s public outreach programme – and new slogans like ‘Why not 175/175’ and ‘First Target Kuppam’. Arch rival Telugu Desam is coming out with strange names for its agitational programmes against the Jagan-led state government.

A popular poll strategist is said to have designed the TD's agitation programmes, which carry titles like 'Ippudu Kakapothe Inkepudu', 'Badhude Badhudu', and 'Mallee Maro Mahila'. The strategist lately came up with yet another slogan, 'Idhemi Karma'.

TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who says he’s fighting his "last battle" to wrest power in the next assembly elections, recently announced this programme. It appeared to highlight how the people were destined to witness the alleged destruction of AP in various sectors over the last three and a half years.

The Jana Sena, on the other hand, is anchoring its campaign for the 2024 assembly elections on its chief, Pawan Kalyan. During his recent visit to Vizianagaram, he pleaded with the people to give him just one opportunity to run the state. The actor-turned-politician adopted the popular phrase ‘Okka Avakasam’, which created an instant impact on sections of the voters.

Pawan's ‘One Chance’ slogan has instantly become popular thanks to the Jana Sena Party's social media wing. It’s quickly spreading among the people, as the party asks them to give him a chance to “discover the difference.”

While many PK supporters applaud his plea to the public, others felt he stooped to the level of begging the people to vote for his Jana Sena.

Political analysts feel that the fierce slugfest over the poll campaigns meant that political parties offer each other little room for a healthy co-existence. Animosity is the end result. While the YSRC accuses TD and Jana Sena of violating the code of ethics through negative sloganeering, the latter disputes this. They accuse the police department of siding with the ruling party and foisting false cases on the opposition activists and leaders.

...
Tags: telugu desam party (tdp), andhra politics, yuvajana shramika rythu congress party, jana sena party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Jagan leads YSRC's attack on Telugu Desam's Idhemi Kharma campaign
Naidu blackmailing people for a ‘last chance’ as CM, says Jagan

Latest From Nation

File photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP tomorrow

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat at a press meet on Wednesday to disclose the arrest of three persons involved in forging and selling fake certificates of 11 universities.  — DC File Image

Three arrested for forged varsity certificates racket

GHMC raised seedlings from 90 nurseries located throughout the city. (DC FIle)

30 lakh saplings in city go missing, GHMC blames monsoon

Teams of the Stamps and Registration department found Margadarsi had been withholding the payment of chit money to its subscribers for months under the guise of lack of adequate sureties. (File)

Margadarsi found parking funds in FDs, mutual funds



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates

The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)

Shah to attend 400th b’day of Ahom leader

Union home Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/File)

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon: Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

BJP takes to street against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

BJP launched 'Akrosh' rally in Ranchi (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->