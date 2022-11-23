Acche Din begin as PM Modi offers jobs to 71,000 people

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters under the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing. This is the second tranche of appointment letters that the PM has distributed, while similar campaigns have been held in all states and Union territories in the past month.

"The government is working in mission mode to provide government jobs. The Central government is according the highest priority to utilising the talent and energy of youth for nation-building," the PM said while addressing the gathering.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the appointees were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the model code of conduct is in force.

In Hyderabad, Union minister of state for tribal affairs Bisweshwar Tudu handed over job appointment letters to the newly selected candidates of Telangana at the Group Centre of the CRPF at Chandrayangutta on Tuesday CRPF South Zone inspector-general of polie G.V.H. Giri Prasad was present.

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts were being filled. A significant number of posts are being filled by the ministry of home affairs in Central armed police forces (CAPF).

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also launched the "Karmayogi Prarambh" module. The module is an online orientation course for new appointees. It will include a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them get acclimated to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

Addressing the new appointees, the Prime Minister said that more than 71,000 youth are being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities, which will result in a new era of happiness for families. He recalled that on the day of Dhanteras, the Central government had distributed 75,000 appointment letters to the youth.

"The Rozgar Mela of today is proof that the Central government is working in mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country," the Prime Minister said.

He welcomed and complimented the new public servants and highlighted their role in the country’s resolve to be a developed nation. He told them that, as representatives of the Central government, they should understand their roles and duties comprehensively and should constantly focus on capacity-building to perform their duties.

The Prime Minister credited the "double-engine government" for this tremendous feat and assured that such employment fairs will be organised from time to time to empower the youth of India. He expressed delight that thousands of youth were provided appointment letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh by the respective governments.

He further added that Goa and Tripura will also organise similar Rozgar Melas on November 24 and November 28, respectively.

The Prime Minister touched upon the crisis created for the youth at the global level due to the pandemic and the war. He said that even in these trying times, experts around the world are optimistic about India's growth trajectory.

He said, as per the experts, India has become a major force in the service sector and soon it will be the manufacturing hub of the world too. While initiatives like PLI, the Prime Minister said, will play a significant role in this, the main foundation will be the youth and skilled manpower of the country. The PLI scheme is likely to create 60-lakh jobs, the Prime Minister asserted.

The possibility of new jobs in both the government and private sectors is continuously increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of migration for the youth and they are able to play their role in the development of their area," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the new opportunities created in sectors ranging from startups to self-employment and space to drones. Over 80,000 startups are providing the youth with opportunities to showcase their talent. Drones are being increasingly used in medicine, pesticides and mapping under the "Svamitva scheme" and in the defence sector. All of this, he said, is creating new jobs for the youth.

During his address, he also talked about the 35 crores plus Mudra loans that have been sanctioned.

The Prime Minister had in June asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10-lakh people on "mission mode" in the next year-and-a-half. In October, appointment letters were handed out to 75,000 people.