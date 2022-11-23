Jagan to launch phase-2 of Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with Revenue generating department officials at the camp office. (Photo by arrangement/A file photo)

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Narasannapeta village in Srikakulam district on Wednesday to launch the second phase of the Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha resurvey programme.

The CM would distribute land title documents to the farmers whose land survey has been completed under the Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme. The integrated land survey has been completed in two thousand villages.

The resurvey of land documents and registration would continue for 15 days in 2,000 villages through village secretariats, starting Wednesday.

The chief minister would arrive at Narasannapeta at 11am and depart from there at 12.15pm. Former minister and local MLA Dharmana Krishnadas said the CM would also visit some places in the district before addressing a public meeting.

Officials visited the college grounds and reviewed the security arrangements on Tuesday.

The state government launched the YSR Jaganna Sashvata Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha Scheme on December 21, 2020. During the resurvey of 2,000 villages, 4.3 lakh subdivisions and two lakh mutations were made on land and revenue records within a period of 8–9 months.

Officials said the resurvey was done using state-of-the-art technology. AP is the first state in the country to undertake this comprehensive resurvey, using state-of-the-art technologies like drones, continuously operating reference stations and GNSS rovers.

The resurvey project spans 2.26 crore acres, which includes agricultural land in 2.47 crore survey numbers belonging to 1.07 crore farmers in a total of 17,461 villages.

The government has launched an effort to survey 85 lakh public and private properties in 13,371 gramkantham (village habitations) and 40 lakh public and private properties in 123 urban areas. These village sites and municipal lands are also being surveyed for the first time.

This flagship programme is undertaken at an estimated cost of `1000 crore and the state government has committed to complete the project by December, 2023.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Survey of India, revenue, survey, Panchayat Raj, municipal administration and registration departments.