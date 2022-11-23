  
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2022 Jagan to launch phas ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan to launch phase-2 of Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2022, 3:27 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:27 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with Revenue generating department officials at the camp office. (Photo by arrangement/A file photo)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with Revenue generating department officials at the camp office. (Photo by arrangement/A file photo)

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Narasannapeta village in Srikakulam district on Wednesday to launch the second phase of the Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha resurvey programme.

The CM would distribute land title documents to the farmers whose land survey has been completed under the Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme. The integrated land survey has been completed in two thousand villages.

The resurvey of land documents and registration would continue for 15 days in 2,000 villages through village secretariats, starting Wednesday.

The chief minister would arrive at Narasannapeta at 11am and depart from there at 12.15pm. Former minister and local MLA Dharmana Krishnadas said the CM would also visit some places in the district before addressing a public meeting.
Officials visited the college grounds and reviewed the security arrangements on Tuesday.

The state government launched the YSR Jaganna Sashvata Bhu Hakku – Bhu Raksha Scheme on December 21, 2020. During the resurvey of 2,000 villages, 4.3 lakh subdivisions and two lakh mutations were made on land and revenue records within a period of 8–9 months.

Officials said the resurvey was done using state-of-the-art technology. AP is the first state in the country to undertake this comprehensive resurvey, using state-of-the-art technologies like drones, continuously operating reference stations and GNSS rovers.

The resurvey project spans 2.26 crore acres, which includes agricultural land in 2.47 crore survey numbers belonging to 1.07 crore farmers in a total of 17,461 villages.

The government has launched an effort to survey 85 lakh public and private properties in 13,371 gramkantham (village habitations) and 40 lakh public and private properties in 123 urban areas. These village sites and municipal lands are also being surveyed for the first time.

This flagship programme is undertaken at an estimated cost of `1000 crore and the state government has committed to complete the project by December, 2023.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Survey of India, revenue, survey, Panchayat Raj, municipal administration and registration departments.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, jagananna saswata bhuhakku
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A file photo of a rally took out by forest employees. (Photo: DC/Representational photo)

Attack on FRO done in a fraction of seconds, says eyewitness

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra (Twitter)

SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate

SIT begins probe into TRS MLAs poaching case (Image: DC)

SIT begins investigation into MLAs poaching case

A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)

TSRTC workers await payments of salary hike, DA dues



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Is BJP wooing Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi in GodFather

PM Modi dig at Congress: 'It is using yatra to get back to power'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surendranagar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon: Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->