  
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2022 KCR to give PM' ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to give PM's G-20 prep meet a skip

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to skip a meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with presidents of all political parties (Photo: ANI)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to skip a meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with presidents of all political parties (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with presidents of all political parties in New Delhi on December 5. The meeting was called to solicit suggestions from all parties in order to discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 nations summit, which India will host in September 2023.

According to TRS sources, the party has received an invitation from the Centre on Wednesday inviting the CM to attend the meeting. However, due to the ongoing political squabble in the state between the BJP and the TRS, sources say the CM will skip the PM's meeting. However, it is unclear whether he will send someone from the TRS to the meeting on his behalf.

As India assumes the presidency for the G20 Summit, New Delhi is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country, including Hyderabad, beginning in December this year. India will host Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates as guests. In light of this, the Prime Minister has called a preparatory meeting for the G-20 summit, to which all major political parties' presidents have been invited.  The preparatory meetings are significant because India will preside over such a prominent gathering for the first time since its independence, bringing 20 of the world's largest economies under one overarching framework. However, the CM is unlikely to attend the PM’s G-20 preparatory meet in New Delhi.

Rao last met the Prime Minister in New Delhi on September 2, 2020, before the Huzurabad Assembly byelection. Following the Huzurabad bypoll in November 2020, in which the BJP defeated the TRS, the political rivalry between the TRS and the BJP has escalated, with the CM declaring war on the BJP and PM Modi and attempting to bring regional parties together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP-led NDA. Rao has avoided meeting with the PM since then. Rao did not greet Modi at the airport even when he arrived in Hyderabad four times between February 2022 and his recent visit to Ramagundam to inaugurate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. (RFCL). On all of these occasions, the CM has delegated minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to meet and greet the PM at the airport.

 

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, chief minister k chandrashekar rao, g20 meeting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Farooq Abdullah to Modi government: Seize G20 presidency to resolve Kashmir issue
Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India as Bali Summit ends

Latest From Nation

File photo of Marri Shashidhar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP tomorrow

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat at a press meet on Wednesday to disclose the arrest of three persons involved in forging and selling fake certificates of 11 universities.  — DC File Image

Three arrested for forged varsity certificates racket

Political parties setting the pitch for the 2024 poll battle by chanting humorous and captivating slogans. (PTI/Representational)

With polls in mind, AP parties invent one-liner slogans to engage voters

GHMC raised seedlings from 90 nurseries located throughout the city. (DC FIle)

30 lakh saplings in city go missing, GHMC blames monsoon



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates

The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon: Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

BJP takes to street against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

BJP launched 'Akrosh' rally in Ranchi (PTI Photo)

Kerala Governor says ordinance seeking his removal as Chancellor 'infructuous'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI/File photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->