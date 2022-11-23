Bandi warns TRS over involving Santosh in ‘poachgate’

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of attacking the RSS pracharak system, the BJP warned the TRS of “serious consequences” for allegedly targeting senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh, also an RSS pracharak, in the incident of alleged poaching attempt made on TRS MLAs.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, said, “BJP workers will not keep quiet if the party’s pracharaks are targeted. The pracharak system is being insulted and targeted by the Chief Minister. The pracharaks work selflessly for the society and the country and for its progress. It is absolutely shameful that KCR is targeting a person, a respected pracharak of the RSS. Pracharaks are like our soldiers who make sacrifices for the nation. Any attempt to target such persons will not be tolerated.”

Sanjay’s comments come against the backdrop of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioning Santosh’s failure in appearing before the SIT probing the poaching attempt.

“KCR must learn about the consequences of his actions,” Sanjay said, adding: “What is B.L. Santoshji’s mistake? That he has not amassed wealth like KCR? That he has no farmhouse like KCR? And that he doesn’t have fat bank accounts like KCR?”

Sanjay, speaking at the concluding session of the BJP’s executive meeting at a private resort in Shamirpet, accused the Chief Minister of seeking to divert the public attention from probes his family members were involved in.

“How dare cases be filed based on some nondescript self-proclaimed Swamiji? And how dare he speak the way he does about our leaders, and the Prime Minister? Nobody in the BJP is afraid of such tactics. We will give a fitting reply to KCR,” Sanjay said.

He said that attempts by the TRS to attack the BJP will not stop them from their public outreach efforts to highlight the government’s shortcomings.

“The Chief Minister is also trying to stop my Praja Sangrama Yatra. Let him know that he cannot. The countdown for elections begins now. The BJP will defeat the family rule, the ‘naya razakar’ rule, and will unfurl the saffron flag on Golconda Fort. The BJP is ready for the battle, we will stop KCR from pushing forward with his unlawful actions. We will protect our workers,” he said.