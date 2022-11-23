  
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2022 Bandi warns TRS over ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi warns TRS over involving Santosh in ‘poachgate’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 23, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2022, 3:16 am IST
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)
 Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of attacking the RSS pracharak system, the BJP warned the TRS of “serious consequences” for allegedly targeting senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh, also an RSS pracharak, in the incident of alleged poaching attempt made on TRS MLAs.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, said, “BJP workers will not keep quiet if the party’s pracharaks are targeted. The pracharak system is being insulted and targeted by the Chief Minister. The pracharaks work selflessly for the society and the country and for its progress. It is absolutely shameful that KCR is targeting a person, a respected pracharak of the RSS. Pracharaks are like our soldiers who make sacrifices for the nation. Any attempt to target such persons will not be tolerated.”

Sanjay’s comments come against the backdrop of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday questioning Santosh’s failure in appearing before the SIT probing the poaching attempt.

“KCR must learn about the consequences of his actions,” Sanjay said, adding: “What is B.L. Santoshji’s mistake? That he has not amassed wealth like KCR? That he has no farmhouse like KCR? And that he doesn’t have fat bank accounts like KCR?”

Sanjay, speaking at the concluding session of the BJP’s executive meeting at a private resort in Shamirpet, accused the Chief Minister of seeking to divert the public attention from probes his family members were involved in.

“How dare cases be filed based on some nondescript self-proclaimed Swamiji? And how dare he speak the way he does about our leaders, and the Prime Minister? Nobody in the BJP is afraid of such tactics. We will give a fitting reply to KCR,” Sanjay said.

He said that attempts by the TRS to attack the BJP will not stop them from their public outreach efforts to highlight the government’s shortcomings.

“The Chief Minister is also trying to stop my Praja Sangrama Yatra. Let him know that he cannot. The countdown for elections begins now. The BJP will defeat the family rule, the ‘naya razakar’ rule, and will unfurl the saffron flag on Golconda Fort. The BJP is ready for the battle, we will stop KCR from pushing forward with his unlawful actions. We will protect our workers,” he said.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A file photo of a rally took out by forest employees. (Photo: DC/Representational photo)

Attack on FRO done in a fraction of seconds, says eyewitness

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra (Twitter)

SIT seeks custody of three accused in MLAs poaching gate

SIT begins probe into TRS MLAs poaching case (Image: DC)

SIT begins investigation into MLAs poaching case

A file photo of TSRTC electric bus. (DC photo)

TSRTC workers await payments of salary hike, DA dues



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Is BJP wooing Chiranjeevi?

Chiranjeevi in GodFather

PM Modi dig at Congress: 'It is using yatra to get back to power'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surendranagar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can not even change his peon: Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->