KTR hits back at BJP on traitor remark against CM

HYDERABAD: Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao hit back at the BJP for its remarks on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. BJP state unit had termed the Chief Minister as traitor after the latter announced ex gratia to the kin of farmers who died during the protest against the farm laws. “Those who leave thousands of poor farmers on the streets through killer cold & Covid to their fate for a year are Desh Bhakts!! And those that extend a helping hand are Traitors?! Strange logic this,” the minister said on his Twitter handle.

He further tweeted saying, “Who are these morons to issue certification on Desh Bhakt anyway?”. The BJP had slammed the Chief Minister KCR on Sunday during a press conference after he announced Rs 3 lakh ex gratia to the kin of deceased farmers by spending Rs 22.50 crore. Besides announcing ex gratia, the Chief Minister demanded the Centre to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation each to kin of the deceased farmers.