Kavitha files papers for MLC poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 24, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Kavitha thanked TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for giving her a chance to contest as MLC for the second time
Kalvakuntla Kavitha files nomination papers for MLC from Nizamabad local authority constituency to the election returning officer and district collector C. Narayana Reddy on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha filed nomination papers for MLC from Nizamabad local authority constituency (LAC) on Tuesday. She, accompanied by minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, submitted papers to the election returning officer and district collector C. Narayana Reddy.

 The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and activists welcomed Kavitha at Indalwai toll plaza, in Dichpally while on her way to Nizamabad from Hyderabad. Party activists put up flexes welcoming Kavitha and accorded a rousing reception with garlands and traditional ‘mangala harathis’. They also beat drums and burst crackers celebrating the nomination of Kavitha. Earlier, MLC V. Gangadhar Goud, Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Zilla Parishad chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao filed papers on behalf of Kavitha.

 

MPs B. B. Patil, K. R. Suresh Reddy, government whip Gampa Govardhan, MLAs Hanumanth Shinde, A. Jeevan Reddy, Shakil Amer and J. Surender, Nizamabad mayor Dandu Neethu Kiran, Kamareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson Dafedar Shobha, former MLC Akula Lalitha and ZPTC, MPTC members of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts accompanied Kavitha.

Speaking to reporters after filing nomination papers, Kavitha thanked TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for giving her a chance to contest as MLC for the second time. “We did a lot of work for local bodies’ elected representatives for the last one year,” she said. Majority of local body elected representatives are from the TRS and they should extend support this time to be elected as MLC, she urged.

 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, kalvakuntla kavitha, v. prashanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


