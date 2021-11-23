Nation Politics 23 Nov 2021 Kavitha, 11 others n ...
Nation, Politics

Kavitha, 11 others named as MLC candidates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 23, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 6:44 am IST
Yadava Reddy filed his papers in Medak district and Tata Madhu in Khammam district
Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)
 Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Ending all political speculation that Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao may send his daughter, the sitting MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to Rajya Sabha, Mr Rao on Monday named her in a list of six TRS candidates for the state legislative council under the local bodies category.

Besides Ms Kavitha, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has finalised names of 11 other candidates under the local authorities’ category for MLC posts.    

 

Welcoming Kavitha’s nomination as MLC, two TRS Members of Parliament - B. B. Patil and K. R. Suresh Reddy said that her nomination was a result of her "excellent work" as MLC and her "commitment towards strengthening the party".

The other candidates for MLC seats are Yadava Reddy, Tata Madhu, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Shambirpur Raju, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, L. Ramana, Bhanuprasad Rao, Dande Vittal, M. C. Koti Reddy, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy.

Yadava Reddy filed his papers in Medak district and Tata Madhu in Khammam district. whereas Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambirpur Raju filed their papers in Rangareddy district. Pochampally Srinivas Reddy filed papers for MLC election in Warangal district. Remaining candidates will file their papers tomorrow, which is the last day for filing papers.

 

Earlier, it was expected that Singer Saichand from Mahbubnagar and Akula Lalitha from Nizamabad would be nominated to the MLCs list, but the party top brass made last minute changes taking into consideration the mood of its cadres.

Meanwhile, all six TRS candidates, who filed nominations for MLC elections under MLA quota were declared elected unanimously here on Monday.

Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Prakash, Takkallapally Ravinder Rao, Padi Koushik Reddy and P. Venkatram Reddy have been elected unanimously.

The returning officers handed over the certificates to these elected MLCs. These six candidates had filed their nomination papers on November 16. However, the returning officer rejected two nomination papers of independent candidates.  As a result, all six TRS MLC candidates were elected unanimously.

 

"The TRS party provided an opportunity to both senior leaders as well as newcomers in these MLC elections," said a party leader. "With these election wins, the TRS will further strengthen across the state to work under the leadership of CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and fulfil aspirations of the people."

Among the newly elected MLCs, three are Reddys, and one is Velama, one BC and one SC. Interestingly, Padi Koushik Reddy joined just before the high voltage Huzurabad byelection and got elected as MLC. Former Siddipet collector P. Venkatram Reddy who resigned from IAS was made MLC.

 

Tags: mlc elections, telangana rashtra samiti (trs), telangana mlas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


