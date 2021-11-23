Nation Politics 23 Nov 2021 Centre to delay labo ...
Nation, Politics

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

BLOOMBERG
Published Nov 23, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
Parliament passed the bills aimed at attracting investment, which would make it easier to hire and fire workers, in 2019 and 2020
The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)

The central government plans to defer implementation of contentious labor reforms until after local elections next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter, fearing a backlash similar to the one that forced him to reverse on some farm laws last week.

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said, asking not to be identified given rules on speaking to the media. Parliament passed the bills aimed at attracting investment, which would make it easier to hire and fire workers, in 2019 and 2020.

 

About 10 trade unions have demanded the scrapping of the labor codes alongside the repeal of the farm laws.

Modi announced last week he’d withdraw the farm reform laws, his biggest policy reversal since coming to power in 2014, after protracted street protests by farmers. He acted ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most-populous state, which are likely to be a barometer of national sentiment before the next federal election in 2024.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is not willing to risk another popularity hit ahead of polls next year in five states, the people said. While the federal government has finalized rules related to industrial relations, wages, social security and workplace safety, only 10 states have framed their own labor regulations according to that guidance. The BJP governs 17 of India’s 28 states.

 

“Delay in reforms is definitely a setback for the economy. India’s attractiveness in terms of a business and investment destination will likely suffer,” said Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale GSC Pvt. in Bengaluru. “But the two recent incidences connected with farm laws and labor laws highlight the usual gap between reform announcements and implementations.”

A spokesman for the labor ministry didn’t immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

...
Tags: labour law reforms, india labour laws, farm laws
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

'I apologise,' says PM Modi, repeals three farm laws
FACTBOX: PM Modi's controversial policies, reversals

Latest From Nation

The state had recorded 36,414 births in January 2020 but it slumped to 30,335 in January 2021. (Representational image)

Slump in births in Kerala during COVID pandemic

Mid-Day meals are provided at government schools in Karnataka. (Representational Image: DC)

Uttara Kannada dist to ensure mid-day meals quality using SMS feedback from parents

Suraj's father H D Revanna is a former minister and MLA from Holenarsipura, while his mother Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat, and brother Prajwal is Member of Parliament from Hassan Lok Sabha segment. (Facebook photo)

Another member of Deve Gowda family takes political plunge

The Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to pull 12 people out of the rubble. (Representational Image)

Two people dead after house collapses due to LPG cylinder blast in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

BJP National President JP Nadda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI)

'I apologise,' says PM Modi, repeals three farm laws

Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Assam students union demands for repealing of Citizenship Amendment Act

NewsMembers of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) take part in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Nagaon District of Assam, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->