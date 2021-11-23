Nation Politics 23 Nov 2021 Another member of De ...
Another member of Deve Gowda family takes political plunge

Published Nov 23, 2021, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 2:57 pm IST
Suraj, a Doctor, son of Gowda's elder son H D Revanna, is JD(S) candidate from Hassan local authorities' seat, which is the family bastion
Bengaluru: One more member of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda family is entering electoral politics, with his grandson Suraj Revanna finding a place in the JD(S) list of candidates for December 10 legislative council polls, announced on Wednesday.

Suraj, a Doctor, son of Gowda's elder son H D Revanna, is JD(S) candidate from Hassan local authorities' seat, which is the family bastion.

 

This marks the entry of the 8th member from the Gowda family into politics.

Suraj's father H D Revanna is a former minister and MLA from Holenarsipura, while his mother Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat, and brother Prajwal is Member of Parliament from Hassan Lok Sabha segment.

Gowda, who is the JD(S) supremo, is also Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while his other son H D Kumaraswamy is a former CM and MLA from Channapatna. Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is MLA from Ramanagara segment, and his son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing President, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya.

 

If Suraj wins this poll from Hassan, the Gowda family will have its members in all the four major houses of public representatives- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10.

JD(S) has fielded only seven candidates for the polls. The candidates other than Suraj are N Appajigowda (Mandya), Anil Kumar R (Tumakuru), C N Manjegowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar), H M Ramesh Gowda (Bengaluru Rural), H U Isak Khan (Kodagu).

 

Speaking to reporters after the list of candidates were released, H D Kumaraswamy said the party has fielded candidates only in select seven seats, as it cannot concentrate on all the seats, in the short period of time.

"Based on the suggestions from our local leaders and workers, we have decided to field candidates for seven MLC seats. We wanted to contest only in these seats, give a fight and see to it that we win them. Last time we won in four seats and this time, our aim is to increase that tally," he said.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022.

 

The BJP and Congress have already announced their candidates.

Today is the last date for filing nomination papers, and scrutiny will take place tomorrow.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

