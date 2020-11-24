The Indian Premier League 2020

TRS manifesto ‘Pragathi Nivedhika’ is a sham: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2020, 5:00 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2020, 5:00 am IST
Reddy said as Chief Minister, KCR only accomplished two things-constructing a luxurious Pragathi Bhavan and demolition of the Secretariat
Revanth Reddy pointed out that the Pragathi Nivedhika mentions about 72 km of Metro Rail, whereas it actually is 67 km.
HYDERABAD: Condemning Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, TPCC working president and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Monday termed the TRS poll manifesto ‘Pragathi Nivedhika’ as the world’s worst ever unrealistic book.

Participating in a Meet-the-Press organised by Press Club Somajiguda, Reddy held the state government responsible for the losses suffered by 10 lakh people because of the recent floods.

 

He stated that Metro Rail, RGIA, Outer Ring Road, Godavari and Krishna drinking water schemes were developed by successive Congress governments. He slammed the top two TRS leaders for taking credit for projects developed by Congress regimes.

He pointed out that the Pragathi Nivedhika mentions about 72 km of Metro Rail, whereas it actually is 67 km. He asked why the government was postponing Metro Rail works in Old City. He alleged that MIM and TRS colluded to halt the project and change the route to the airport from Gachibowli. He said this will be 32 km in distance, while if done from Old City to the airport it will be just 14 km. He wondered whom they were favouring.
Revanth Reddy alleged that a Minister's son-in-law is into online rummy while another minister's co-brother runs gutka business. He wondered why the state government was not taking action against them.
The Congress leader said that as Chief Minister, Chandrashekar Rao only accomplished two things-constructing a luxurious Pragathi Bhavan and demolition of the heritage structure that the Secretariat was.

 

He appealed to the Greater Hyderabad voters to give him 30 seats in his Malkajgiri segment, so that he can work wonders for Hyderabad.
On Rama Rao’s 100-day planning scheme, Reddy said that 1,745 days have passed since the announcement and there has been no development.
Reddy was bemused that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar ignored his own MLA, Raja Singh while visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

He ridiculed MIM for not contesting in 150 GHMC seats while he preferred to contest 70-80 Assembly seats in Bihar and UP, MP, west Bengal. He said this was only to help the BJP.

 

