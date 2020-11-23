The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana High Court comes to the rescue of two rejected candidates

Goud 's nomination was rejected based on a complaint alleging that he had concealed the fact that he had three children
Rupa Soni had a similar issue, of having more than two children, besides which the election officer had not recognised her BC-B community certificate.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Sunday allowed two aspirants to contest the GHMC elections after their nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer on the ground that they had more than two children.

Kuna Srinivas Goud of the Gajularamaram division and Rupa Soni from Ghansi Bazaar had filed separate petitions with the High Court.

 

Goud 's nomination was rejected based on a complaint alleging that he had concealed the fact that he had three children. Goud approached court stating that the principle of natural Justice was violated in his case with the election officer had issued an exparte order without hearing his contention and and without issuing notice.

Rupa Soni had a similar issue, of having more than two children, besides which the election officer had not recognised her BC-B community certificate. She contended that until and unless the competent authority cancelled the caste certificate, it is valid in the eyes of the law.

 

Hearing the contentions in two petitions, the High Court directed the election officers to accept their nomination papers and to mention their names in final list of contesting candidates.

