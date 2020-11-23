The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 23 Nov 2020
Nation, Politics

KCR to aid of Tollywood, waives power charges on film theatres in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2020, 11:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2020, 12:02 am IST
Rao announced reimbursement of 9 per cent state GST for small budget movies up to Rs 10 crore
 KCR also accorded permission to movie theatres, including single screen theatres, to starting running multiple shows and have flexible ticket prices

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced a waiver of minimum demand charges against electric power supply for cinema halls from March, when the lockdown was imposed till they reopen for screening.

As promised to the film fraternity during a meeting yesterday, Chandrashekar Rao announced several measures to help the Telugu film industry, which had been shut down due to the pandemic and suffered severe losses. He said his government will reimburse the amount to power distribution companies.

 

He also accorded permission to movie theatres, including single screen theatres, to starting running multiple shows and have flexible ticket prices.

Rao announced reimbursement of nine per cent state GST for small budget movies up to Rs 10 crore budget and issuing of ration and health cards to about 40,000 film industry workers, including junior artistes, to help them tide over the ongoing crisis.

Permitting the reopening of cinema theatres, he suggested that government officials and representatives of the film industry convene a joint meeting to finalise the exact date when theatres can be reopened besides working out necessary standard operating procedures.

 

Recalling the visit of Bollywood super star Amitabh Bachchan to his house, Rao said that during their conversation Bachchan had requested him to protect Tollywood.

