KCR promises 20,000 lts of free water

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced several sops for the people of greater Hyderabad, targeting several specific sections, including the Telugu film industry in the election manifesto released for the GHMC elections.

According to the TRS manifesto, the government would supply free water from December to households that consume not more than 20,000 litres a month and free power supply to salons, laundries and dhobi ghats not only in the city but also across the state subsequently.

The TRS party promised completion of Metrorail phase 2 and introduction of an express metrorail for Shamshabad from important centres in the city. For enabling the express rail project, the state government has constituted the Hyderabad Airport Express Metrorail Ltd., with the approval of the Cabinet.

The party also promised the introduction of an Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System in the next five years, which it claimed will change public transport in the capital city. The manifesto assured the delivering of one lakh two-bedroom houses to beneficiaries to fulfil their dream of having their own house, based on completion of construction in days ahead. It also promised regularising houses of poor on government lands and providing Rs 5 lakh assistance for construction of houses.

Releasing the manifesto, Chandrashekar Rao said that the TRS government shared the concerns of sections that had been badly impacted by coronavirus-triggered lockdown and its aftermath and the economic slowdown.

He said keeping in view of sufferings of private transport vehicle owners due to lockdown from March-September, it was decided to waive motor vehicle tax amounting to Rs 267 crore for two quarters of current year. This will provide relief to 3, 37,611 vehicle owners, he said.

Rao promised waiving of minimum demand charge of HD and LT categories of industries, cinema theatres and commercial firms for six months of lockdown. He said that several studies conducted by various reputed organisations at national and international level and a study conducted by Administrative Staff College of India found that free supply of water will curb wastage of water.

