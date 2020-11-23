KCR promises 20,000 lts of free water

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced several sops for the people of greater Hyderabad, targeting several specific sections, including the Telugu film industry in the election manifesto released for the GHMC elections.
According to the TRS manifesto, the government would supply free water from December to households that consume not more than 20,000 litres a month and free power supply to salons, laundries and dhobi ghats not only in the city but also across the state subsequently.
The TRS party promised completion of Metrorail phase 2 and introduction of an express metrorail for Shamshabad from important centres in the city. For enabling the express rail project, the state government has constituted the Hyderabad Airport Express Metrorail Ltd., with the approval of the Cabinet.
The party also promised the introduction of an Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System in the next five years, which it claimed will change public transport in the capital city. The manifesto assured the delivering of one lakh two-bedroom houses to beneficiaries to fulfil their dream of having their own house, based on completion of construction in days ahead. It also promised regularising houses of poor on government lands and providing Rs 5 lakh assistance for construction of houses.
Releasing the manifesto, Chandrashekar Rao said that the TRS government shared the concerns of sections that had been badly impacted by coronavirus-triggered lockdown and its aftermath and the economic slowdown.
He said keeping in view of sufferings of private transport vehicle owners due to lockdown from March-September, it was decided to waive motor vehicle tax amounting to Rs 267 crore for two quarters of current year. This will provide relief to 3, 37,611 vehicle owners, he said.
Rao promised waiving of minimum demand charge of HD and LT categories of industries, cinema theatres and commercial firms for six months of lockdown. He said that several studies conducted by various reputed organisations at national and international level and a study conducted by Administrative Staff College of India found that free supply of water will curb wastage of water.
Highlights of pink manifesto
- Making Musi a live river by interlinking it with Godavari.
- Musi, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs will be filled by Godavari waters through Kaleshwaram project.
- Boating introduced in Musi.
- Introducing a New comprehensive Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act to provide hassle free and transparent services to people; making officers responsible with stringent provisions.
- A comprehensive sewerage master plan for GHMC to be implemented in next five years with Rs 13, 000 crore. Areas located inside Outer Ring Road will be covered.
- A master plan with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore for maintenance of storm water.
- Expansions of MMTS trains in another 90 kms area within GHMC limits.
- Strategic Road Development Project to be extended to north and south zones of city.
- Development of 125 more link roads.
- Proposed Regional Ring Road Project to be taken up with state government funding.
- To check traffic, extensive public transport facilities to be provided through Metro, MMTS, BRTS.
- Footpaths, skywalks and bicycle tracks to be built for pedestrians.
- Beautification of around 185 lakes and ponds (GHMC area) and 2,700 lakes (HMDA limits) will be completed in next five years.
- Creation of urban lung space by increasing green cover and establishing theme parks.
- Encouraging use of electric vehicles to make Hyderabad a pollution free city.
- Solid Waste Management: power generation from solid waste to be increased from 23 MegaWatt to 43 MW.
- Public health: Basti Dawakhanas to be set wherever required.
- Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) to be set up in four corners of Hyderabad.
- Decentralised development to be taken with ‘Look east’ and ‘Look west’ policies and Micro City concept.
- Hyderabad will be an investment magnet; IT sector to be expanded to all corners.
- Improve employment opportunities, underground electrical cable system, giving top priority to maintenance of law and order, installing additional five lakh CC cameras and skill development centres for youth.
- Continuing welfare schemes on priority basis, party promises senior citizens of establishing free library, club, yoga and gym centres in each division of GHMC.
