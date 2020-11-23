The Indian Premier League 2020

CBI starts probe against VIPs for objectionable SM posts

Published Nov 23, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 11:16 am IST
There have been a series of rude comments made by certain MPs, MLAs and former MLAs of the YSRC against High Court judges
CBI sleuths have questioned complainant Lakshminarayana over the issue and recorded his statement.
VIJAYAWADA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Sunday started probing in Vijayawada objectionable social media posts made against Andhra Pradesh High Court and other judges.

There have been a series of rude comments made by certain leaders, including MPs, MLAs and former MLAs, all belonging to ruling YSR Congress Party, against High Court judges. The probe started after V. V. Lakshminarayana, a lawyer from Guntur, wrote a letter to Chief Justice of AP High Court, stating that ruling party leaders and its activists have been posting objectionable comments on various social media platforms against the judges.

 

As part of its investigation, CBI sleuths have questioned complainant Lakshminarayana over the issue and recorded his statement.
The advocate had earlier made a representation to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan demanding that Pandula Ravindra Babu, who had become an MLC, be not allowed to take oath as he had made serious objectionable remarks against judges of AP High Court and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, Lakshminarayana also filed a contempt petition in AP High Court against social media activists of YSR Congress party Dondedi Venkata Rami Reddy, Kishore Reddy Darisa, Balakrishna Reddy Kuthati and Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, against their posts denigrating judges.

 

The complaint was referred to the state CID but later transferred to CBI by the High Court. CBI has since made inquiries and has formally started its investigation by collecting evidence from advocate Lakshminarayana here on Sunday at the bureau’s camp office in Vijayawada.

The lawyer informed the CBI about objectionable comments made against judges by also other YSR Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and Speaker T. Sitaram.

Lakshminarayana maintained that he has submitted all evidence to CBI. He was told that he will have to appear once again before the CBI on a later date.

 

