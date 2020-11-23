The Indian Premier League 2020

Be wary of TRS-MIM combine, warns BJYM chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the state government neglected the problems of the people of Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The BJP is not a family-run party and even a common man can be a top leader of the party, said Bharatiya Jana Yuva Morcha president Tejaswi Surya, a BJP MP.

He was speaking during the ‘Change Hyderabad’ campaign, organised by the BJP state unit at Mahbub College in Secunderabad.

 

He said TRS and MIM were two faces of the same coin. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MIM chief Asaduddin Owasisi had converted politics into private companies. He appealed to the people to take the right decision during the ensuing GHMC elections, failing which TRS and MIM would loot Telangana state.

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the state government neglected the problems of the people of Hyderabad. Chandrashekar Rao did not care about the floods and was comfortably settled in his farm house. Accusing IT minister K.T. Rama Rao of failing to provide basic infrastructure in the GHMC limits, Sanjay asked where the one lakh double bedroom houses were.

 

Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy criticised the TRS manifesto, which he said was a replication of the precious one. Reddy pointed out that free power to salons, dhobi ghats, laundries that were promised in the previous manifesto were not honoured and now the same promises are being repeated.

