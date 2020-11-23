132 crore Indians must file chargesheets against Modi: KTR

KTR said that after December 4, TRS will continue the programme and ensure financial assistance reaches families, which did not receive the aid.

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday spit fire at Union environment, and information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar for releasing a charge-sheet with 132 charges against the K. Chandrashekar Rao-led state government.

Rama Rao said, “over 132 crore charge-sheets should be filed against the BJP for failing to give Rs 15 lakh to each Indian, as had been promised during the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Another 12 crore charge-sheets should be filed against the BJP by youth of this country for not creating two crore jobs each year, as promised.”

While addressing mammoth gatherings at multiple roadshows in Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituencies, he asked the BJP, “why will you file chargesheets on us? Will you file chargesheets for setting up Annapurna centers, setting up CCTV cameras, installing LED lights or for resolving power issues and solving water problems, or for bringing investments to Hyderabad?”

Rao said that TRS leaders stood by people during Covid and the recent floods while BJP and Congress leaders were busy elsewhere.

Stating that a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was given to 6.5 lakh families in rain and flood affected areas in the city, he alleged that the opposition had written letters to the Election Commission and stopped the program.

He said, “after December 4, we will continue the program and ensure financial assistance reaches families, which did not receive the aid. For this, we need your support.”

Criticising the BJP leaders for promising to give Rs 25,000 to rain-affected families, he said, “I don't know what is stopping them from delivering the promise today.”

Reminding people that the TRS party had narrowly missed scoring a century in the previous GHMC elections, he appealed to people to vote for them, saying, “this time, we want to hit a century with your support. Elect TRS candidates and let development continue.”