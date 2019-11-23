 LIVE !  :  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: File) NCP splits to form Maha govt with BJP, stunned Sena moves SC
 
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2019
Nation, Politics

Twitteratti has a laugh as Fadnavis' 'never, never with NCP' resolve fails

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Nov 23, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Fadnavis had repeatedly accused Ajit Pawar of corruption.
In 2014, soon after taking charge as CM, Fadnavis opened an investigation against Pawar, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in various irrigation projects. (Photo: File)
 In 2014, soon after taking charge as CM, Fadnavis opened an investigation against Pawar, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in various irrigation projects. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath on Saturday morning, propped up by a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar, Twitteratti was quick to point out what Fadnavis had said in 2014 of such a possible union.

During his first tenure as CM, Fadnavis on a news channel had asserted that the ''marriage between NCP and BJP can never happen''. Moreover, in 2014, he tweeted that BJP had exposed their corruption in Assembly and would never have an alliance with the NCP.

 

The Adarsh Society Scam, which tainted the then Congress-NCP government, was the theme of his tweets.

After Fadnavis took oath as chief minister for the second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar, the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, took charge as his deputy, Fadnavis' these old tweets surfaced on the internet.

Fadnavis had repeatedly accused Ajit Pawar of corruption. In 2014, soon after taking charge as CM, Fadnavis opened an investigation against Pawar, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in various irrigation projects.

When the Enforcement Directorate charged him with money-laundering days before last month's Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar had quit as MLA saying he was "upset that Sharad Pawar (his uncle) had been defamed at his age because of me."

His resignation came as surprise. He also said he had out in his papers without consulting anyone as Sharad Pawar had been dragged into the alleged bank scam. "Everyone is shocked to hear about my resignation. The senior leaders would never have allowed me to resign. I apologise for hurting the feeling of my colleagues and workers. I also thought if it was right to put my party in this position ahead of the assembly elections," Ajit Pawar had said.

Ajit Pawar delivered shocker again on Saturday when he supported BJP in forming the government. Sharad Pawar has said he was not aware of these developments.

 

...
Tags: tweeter, devendra fadnavis, ajit pawar, corruption
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


