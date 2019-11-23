'Never felt so cheated': NCP's Supriya Sule opens up on rift with cousin Ajit Pawar

Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had put up a WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had put up a WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP.

The status read, “Party and family split”, and was put up soon after the BJP turned tables on rivals with a faction of NCP breaking away under Ajit Pawar — Sule’s cousin and Sharad Pawar's nephew.

In another status that followed soon after, she wrote: “Who do you trust in life...never felt so cheated in my life... defended him, loved him...look what I get in return."

The development brought a major twist in the Maharashtra political scenario as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who had announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

