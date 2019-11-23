HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah in secret bypoll pact to defeat BJP: R Ashok

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular)'s conflicting statements on the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state, seem to have confused its leaders. Senior minister, R. Ashok deplored here on Friday that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had only a few days ago declared he would not allow the BJP government to fall in the state, was now singing a different tune and appeared to have joined hands with the Congress to defeat it in the coming byelections.

“The JD(S) has no direction, It is totally confused and people have lost faith in the party. I suggest Mr. Kumaraswamy should dissolve it,” the minister added.

Observing that both Mr Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had admitted that their common goal was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the bypolls, Mr. Ashok contended it was clear the two parties had entered into a secret pact to achieve this.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has said the Congress is seriously contesting from 12 constituencies, and Mr. Kumaraswamy has admitted his party is concentrating only on three assembly constituencies. This shows both leaders have entered an internal adjustment for the bypolls,” he argued.

Stung by Mr Siddaramaiah's attack on the disqualified legislators, who have been fielded by the BJP, Mr. Ashok remarked with sarcasm that the Congress leader should be awarded a Ph. D as he had changed three parties in his political career.

“He is the biggest defector and has no moral right to speak about the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates,” he maintained.

Recalling the Congress leader's defence of 18th century Mysuru king, Tipu Sultan, who the BJP sees as a tyrant, he added, “I think Tipu's ghost is haunting Siddaramaiah. Due to his Tipu obsession, he has refused to wear a tilak on his forehead during the election campaign.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed the former Chief Minister was responsible for the attack on Congress MLA, Tanveer Sait as he had withdrawn cases against PFI and KFD workers. Moving on, Mr Ashok said the state would soon constitute a 200-member SDRF team on the lines of the NDRF to help in rescue operations during floods and other natural calamities.