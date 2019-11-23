 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) Maharashtra govt LIVE: Guv has taken call, we will prove our majority, says BJP
 
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2019 Few hours before oat ...
Nation, Politics

Few hours before oath, Prez rule revoked in Maharashtra: Home Ministry notification

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 10:13 am IST
The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.
The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: President's Rule was on Saturday revoked in Maharashtra following the formation of a new government in the state. According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November, 2019, in relation to the state of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November, 2019," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a gazette notification.

 

In an overnight development, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis earlier this morning took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Fadnavis and Pawar at Raj Bhawan.

The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, devendra fadnavis, narendra modi, bjp, ajit pawar, ncp
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'This is making a mockery of the constitution. BJP did the same in Goa, Meghalaya and other states. No MLA of the NCP will support this, Ajit Pawar has gone along with them,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

'No NCP MLA will support BJP like Ajit Pawar': Digvijaya Singh

'We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath,' Malik said. (Photo: File)

'MLAs signatures taken for attendance, misused': Nawab Malik

The Indian Army guarding the LoC retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Sunderbani sector was going on when last reports were received, a defence spokesman said. (Photo: File)

Pak shells forward areas, villages along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had put up a WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP. (Photo: File)

'Never felt so cheated': NCP's Supriya Sule opens up on rift with cousin Ajit Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ajit Pawar backstabbed people of state: Raut on Maharashtra twist

(Photo: ANI)

‘Not NCP’s decision’: Sharad Pawar as Ajit takes oath as Maharashtra Dy CM

(Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah not alone, we are all with him: Dinesh Gundurao

Dinesh Gundurao

Vijayanagar all set for four-cornered contest

Kaviraj Urs

Durai Murugan takes dig at Edappadi K Palaniswami

Durai Murugan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham