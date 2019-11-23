 LIVE !  :  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: File) NCP splits to form Maha govt with BJP, stunned Sena moves SC
 
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2019 'Developments i ...
Nation, Politics

'Developments in Maharashtra won't affect NCP-Left alliance in Kerala'

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 8:00 pm IST
NCP is an alliance partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.
'The political developments in Maharashtra will not affect NCP alliance with Left in the state. The alliance with the Left will remain intact in Kerala', said NCP leader and Kerala Minister AK Saseendran. (Photo: ANI)
 'The political developments in Maharashtra will not affect NCP alliance with Left in the state. The alliance with the Left will remain intact in Kerala', said NCP leader and Kerala Minister AK Saseendran. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After the surprising move by BJP to form government in Maharashtra with support of a section of Nationalist Congress Party, Kerala transport minister AK Saseendran on Saturday said that the political developments in Maharashtra will not affect the NCP alliance with the Left in the state.

Speaking to ANI, NCP leader and Kerala Minister AK Saseendran who is on an official visit to Dubai said: "Kerala unit of NCP will never support anyone who joins hand with the BJP. The state unit of NCP will follow the official party line and disciplinary action should be taken against those who align with BJP."

 

"The political developments in Maharashtra will not affect NCP alliance with Left in the state. The alliance with the Left will remain intact in Kerala" he added.

NCP is an alliance partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said that the NCP Kerala unit will never endorse any move to support the BJP. "Development in Maharashtra was unexpected.

NCP Kerala unit will stay with the Left alliance," he said.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar assured disciplinary action against his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath early this morning as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp, ncp, shiv sena, congress, mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

One woman died when a car fell on top of her from Biodiversity flyover at Raidurgam circle in Hyderabad on Saturday, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad woman dies after car falls from flyover

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem examination. (Photo: Representational)

Tripura: Family of four commits suicide

The Upper House of the Parliament availed 25 hours 54 minutes of the available time while 2 hours 43 minutes were lost due to forced adjournments. (Photo: Representational)

Pegasus spyware issue likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha next week

Singh asked how the government was formed in Maharashtra despite the two parties not having the numbers. (Photo: File)

'People's mandate disrespected': AAP on BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance in Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First Saudi woman driver to race car in Kingdom

"Seeing me in a car, racing... For a lot of people it's a surprise, but I am happy to surprise people." (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pegasus spyware issue likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha next week

The Upper House of the Parliament availed 25 hours 54 minutes of the available time while 2 hours 43 minutes were lost due to forced adjournments. (Photo: Representational)

Ajit 'Dada', the man who took the limelight!

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, took oath at Raj Bhavan along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who became the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term. (Photo: Twitter)

Maharashtra govt LIVE: Sena files writ petition in SC against BJP-Ajit alliance

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Never felt so cheated': NCP's Supriya Sule opens up on rift with cousin Ajit Pawar

Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had put up a WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Raut ruined Sena, shouldn't talk about betrayals: BJP's Chandrakant Patil

'Shiv Sena was continuously attacking BJP and engaging in discussions with Cong-NCP that is why we were compelled to form the government,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham