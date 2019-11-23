 LIVE !  :  Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.(Photo: File) NCP splits to form Maha govt with BJP, stunned Sena moves SC
 
Nation Politics 23 Nov 2019 Ajit 'Dada' ...
Nation, Politics

Ajit 'Dada', the man who took the limelight!

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Ajit Pawar's move has resulted in an apparent rift in the Pawar family.
Ajit Anantrao Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, took oath at Raj Bhavan along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who became the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term. (Photo: Twitter)
 Ajit Anantrao Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, took oath at Raj Bhavan along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who became the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with BJP's support in a dramatic turn of events, despite his party extending its support to Shiv Sena and Congress for the government formation in the state which is witnessing a political turmoil since last month's assembly elections.

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, took oath at Raj Bhavan along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who became the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term.

 

Soon after taking the oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar said that the NCP chose to go with the BJP for government formation in the state so that the problems faced by the farmers are resolved at the earliest.

However, Ajit Pawar's move has resulted in an apparent rift in the Pawar family, with Sharad Pawar and others denying support and promised to take action against the newly-sworn in Deputy Chief Minister.

Born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara in Ahmednagar district, Ajit Pawar is an MLA from Baramati constituency, a stronghold of the Pawar family. He has been representing this seat since 1991.

His father Anantrao was Sharad Pawar's elder brother and worked for renowned film director V Shanataram.

A political stalwart, with around three decades of experience, Ajit Pawar has previously served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state between 2009 and 2014 when the Congress-NCP alliance was in power.

Affectionally called 'Dada' by his supporters, the junior Pawar was also a Lok Sabha MP from Baramati seat, which he later vacated for his uncle Sharad Pawar, who had won from this seat on a Congress ticket.

On the other hand, the political stature of Sharad Pawar continued to rise meteorically, going to become the Maharashtra Chief Minister and later a cabinet minister at the Centre.

Ajit Pawar also served as the minister of state for key portfolios like water resources, rural soil conservation development, power and planning.

When Congress-NCP coalition came into power in 1999, Ajit Pawar became a Cabinet Minister, firstly in the Irrigation Department (October 1999 to December 2003) in the government headed by Vilasrao Deshmukh. He was given additional charge of the Rural Development Department from December 2003 to October 2004 in Sushil Kumar Shinde's government.

The 60-year-old is an accused in Maharashtra irrigation scam. In September this year, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Ajit Pawar, his uncle and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

In an attempt at being comical about his inability to bring waters to the dams in the midst of acute water scarcity in the state, Ajit Pawar in 2013 made a shocking remark reportedly saying, "If there is no water in the dam...Should we urinate into it?" He later issued a public apology after facing flak from opposition leaders.

Ajit retained the Water Resources Ministry in Deshmukh's government when the coalition retained power in 2004. He also later continued heading the post in the government headed by Ashok Chavan.

He was also appointed guardian minister for Pune district in 2014 and held the post before the Congress-NCP coalition lost power to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the same year.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ajit pawar, sharad pawar, ncp, bjp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

One woman died when a car fell on top of her from Biodiversity flyover at Raidurgam circle in Hyderabad on Saturday, police said. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad woman dies after car falls from flyover

'The political developments in Maharashtra will not affect NCP alliance with Left in the state. The alliance with the Left will remain intact in Kerala', said NCP leader and Kerala Minister AK Saseendran. (Photo: ANI)

'Developments in Maharashtra won't affect NCP-Left alliance in Kerala'

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem examination. (Photo: Representational)

Tripura: Family of four commits suicide

The Upper House of the Parliament availed 25 hours 54 minutes of the available time while 2 hours 43 minutes were lost due to forced adjournments. (Photo: Representational)

Pegasus spyware issue likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha next week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First Saudi woman driver to race car in Kingdom

"Seeing me in a car, racing... For a lot of people it's a surprise, but I am happy to surprise people." (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitteratti has a laugh as Fadnavis' 'never, never with NCP' resolve fails

In 2014, soon after taking charge as CM, Fadnavis opened an investigation against Pawar, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in various irrigation projects. (Photo: File)

Let them try to break Shiv Sena MLAs, we will not keep quiet, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena and NCP addressed a joint press conference after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second term earlier in the day. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra govt LIVE: 'Governor has turned into Amit Shah's hitman': Congress

(Photo: File)

'Never felt so cheated': NCP's Supriya Sule opens up on rift with cousin Ajit Pawar

Hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister in the early hours of Saturday, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had put up a WhatsApp status that pointed at a major rift within the Pawar family and the NCP. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Raut ruined Sena, shouldn't talk about betrayals: BJP's Chandrakant Patil

'Shiv Sena was continuously attacking BJP and engaging in discussions with Cong-NCP that is why we were compelled to form the government,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham