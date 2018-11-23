search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP expels 11 rebel leaders in Rajasthan ahead of December 7 polls

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls.
 After the announcement of the candidate list, many BJP leaders have shifted camps. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled 11 rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The action has been taken against these leaders for contesting against the official party candidates in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

 

Two leaders each have been expelled from Churu, Jaipur and Pali districts of the state. Whereas one leader each from Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Bikaner, Banswara and Dungarpur have been expelled for fighting against party's official candidate.

On November 18, BJP sitting MLA from Ramgarh constituency Gyandev Ahuja had resigned from the party and later announced to contest as an independent candidate after the party declined to give him ticket.

Last Wednesday, former BJP legislator Habibur Rahaman Ashrafi Lamba joined the Congress party. Rahman had tendered his resignation on November 12 to state BJP chief Madan Lal Saini after he found his name missing from the party's first list.

Rajasthan will go to polls on December 7, and results will be declared on December 11. 

Tags: rajasthan assembly elections, bjp rajasthan
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




